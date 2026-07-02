SAP and IBM Announce Client Momentum Across IBM Technology and SAP Cloud ERP Private to Drive AI Innovation

JYSK, GBM, DIFARE Group and Plastilene Group accelerate their business and drive ERP modernization through SAP Cloud ERP Private on IBM Virtual Server

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and IBM today announced that global enterprises JYSK, GBM, DIFARE Group and Plastilene Group have selected SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions on IBM Power Virtual Server to modernize enterprise resource planning (ERP) workloads in secure, reliable and scalable cloud environments.

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Spanning retail, technology services, pharmaceutical and manufacturing, these clients are among the tens of thousands of businesses that run SAP landscapes on IBM Power servers.

According to a recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), modernizing ERP workloads is essential for driving AI adoption and business growth, with companies embedding AI into ERP systems achieving up to 27% higher ROI. Leveraging SAP Cloud ERP Private on IBM technology can support customers as they scale on-premises ERP environments to the cloud and accelerate AI-enabled business workflows.

The platform delivers a flexible hybrid cloud environment, which can help organizations:

Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of cloud ERP operations, supported by the ability to scale granularly to match business demand and leverage IBM’s global cloud infrastructure, designed to be highly resilient.

Migrate to SAP Cloud ERP Private and to the SAP Business Warehouse (SAP BW) application as part of the SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) solution, securely, quickly and with minimal disruption, including support for hybrid cloud and multicloud deployments.

Mitigate operational and security risk, through IBM Power’s enterprise-grade resilience and integrated IBM Cloud security and compliance protection.

Modernizing ERP Workloads in More Secure, Scalable Cloud Infrastructure Across Industries

Known for its high security, scalability and reliability, IBM Power servers are ranked as one of the top servers for uptime and availability among SAP-certified infrastructure, engineered for fewer disruptions and faster migration, supported by the highly resilient and secured IBM Cloud platform. These clients are rapidly migrating on-premises SAP software systems to the cloud, modernizing business processes and becoming more agile:

JYSK , the international home furnishing retailer based in Denmark, is advancing its global modernization journey with IBM and SAP. With more than 3,600 stores in 50 countries, the retailer needs its SAP software landscape to be more secure, scalable and future-ready to enable it to keep up with the demands of its global business. JYSK has a long history with IBM technologies and continues to work with IBM to advance in their RISE with SAP journey.

, the international home furnishing retailer based in Denmark, is advancing its global modernization journey with IBM and SAP. With more than 3,600 stores in 50 countries, the retailer needs its SAP software landscape to be more secure, scalable and future-ready to enable it to keep up with the demands of its global business. JYSK has a long history with IBM technologies and continues to work with IBM to advance in their RISE with SAP journey. DIFARE Group , a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Ecuador, required a robust, secure and scalable infrastructure to modernize its SAP software landscape and support critical business operations. As long-term users of IBM Power servers, DIFARE Group continues to place its confidence in IBM technology and has expanded into RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server to help move to the cloud faster and more cost effectively.

, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Ecuador, required a robust, secure and scalable infrastructure to modernize its SAP software landscape and support critical business operations. As long-term users of IBM Power servers, DIFARE Group continues to place its confidence in IBM technology and has expanded into RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server to help move to the cloud faster and more cost effectively. Plastilene Group , an innovator, developer and manufacturer of flexible film solutions in Colombia, chose IBM technologies to modernize its SAP software landscape. With the ability for the solution to deliver better TCO, Plastilene can continue its focus on growth and regional diversification.

, an innovator, developer and manufacturer of flexible film solutions in Colombia, chose IBM technologies to modernize its SAP software landscape. With the ability for the solution to deliver better TCO, Plastilene can continue its focus on growth and regional diversification. GBM, a leading IT services company in Central America and the Caribbean, is focused on improving agility, scalability and real-time insight to better support its customers. By leveraging IBM technology curated for SAP Cloud ERP Private to help gain reliability, security and high performance, GBM is creating a strong foundation to adopt SAP software innovations and drive continuous transformation across the organization.

Industry-Leading SAP-Certified Infrastructure Enables Cloud Modernization

“As enterprises modernize, the journey to SAP Cloud ERP Private is dedicated to helping on-premises customers of SAP ERP tailor their transformation and bring business applications, data and AI together with SAP Business AI Platform. Some of these customers are now modernizing their cloud ERP landscapes and advancing their cloud ERP digital transformation strategies with SAP solutions on IBM Power Virtual Server,” said Lalit Patil, CTO for RISE with SAP and Head of Cloud Lifecycle Engineering and Operations, SAP SE.

“Organizations across industries are accelerating their move to SAP Cloud ERP Private and require a trusted cloud platform designed for mission‑critical workloads,” said Hillery Hunter, General Manager for IBM Power, CTO, IBM Infrastructure. “By combining the security, scalability and resiliency of IBM Power and IBM Cloud with the transformation capabilities of SAP Cloud ERP Private, we are committed to helping clients move forward with confidence on their modernization journeys.”

IBM is a full lifecycle strategic partner of SAP, providing end-to-end consulting and technology solutions for SAP customers including hybrid cloud, automation and agentic AI. IBM and SAP recently announced progress across AI and agentic capabilities to help accelerate enterprise transformation, including an expanded collaboration through the Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability standard to perform complex multi-agent services for clients. IBM Consulting Advantage can now manage Joule Agents, which work directly with IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate agents.

For more information about SAP Cloud ERP Private on IBM Power Virtual Server, visit: ibm.com/products/rise-with-sap.

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Media Contacts:

Scott Malinowski, +1 (617) 538-6297, scott.malinowski@sap.com, ET

Julie Schneider, +1 (818) 918-1751, julie.schneider@sap.com, PT

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