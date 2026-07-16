AI has made it easier than ever to identify the next best action. Yet for many organizations, executing those actions consistently across teams, channels, and systems remains the greater challenge.

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As customer journeys become more connected and complex, gaps in execution can lead to inconsistent experiences, slower response times, and missed opportunities. The next frontier of customer experience is not generating more insights, but turning insight into coordinated action at scale.

This latest release of the SAP Customer Experience solution portfolio helps organizations strengthen that foundation by connecting workflows across marketing, commerce, sales, and service—enabling more consistent, scalable execution across every customer interaction.

Turning customer intent into action

Customer interactions are becoming more conversational, connected, and immediate across channels and touchpoints. At the same time, organizations need faster access to information and simpler ways to take action—whether engaging customers, managing campaigns, or responding to changing business needs.

Conversational AI shopping through a model context protocol (MCP) server: Enable secure integration between SAP Commerce Cloud and AI agents that can guide or act on behalf of customers. AI assistants can query real-time product information, provide inventory updates, manage shopping carts, and complete transactions directly within chat or voice interfaces—creating more intelligent, conversational buying experiences beyond the traditional storefront.

Conversational AI shopping through an MCP server

Joule in SAP Engagement Cloud (SAP Early Adopter Care): Bring SAP’s conversational AI directly into campaign workflows. Teams can ask product or campaign questions in natural language and get accurate answers without searching across multiple systems. They can also duplicate successful campaigns without starting from scratch, freeing more time for strategic thinking, creativity, and customer engagement.

Joule with SAP Engagement Cloud

Rich communication services (RCS) in SAP Engagement Cloud: Engage customers with rich, interactive messages supported by Google and featuring media, carousels, and action buttons within native mobile messaging experiences. Branded, verified messages help build trust and guide customers smoothly from discovery to purchase without requiring an additional application.

RCS chat integration

Scaling personalized engagement

Recognizing customer intent is only the beginning. As engagement channels expand, marketing teams need to respond quickly while delivering relevant, personalized experiences at scale. This requires frictionless campaign execution, timely insights, and the ability to tailor every interaction to each customer’s needs and preferences.

AI-assisted content composer (pilot): Generate high-quality, on-brand campaign content in SAP Engagement Cloud. Using Gemini models informed by audience, product, and campaign context, teams can quickly create and refine content variations so they can launch personalized campaigns faster and spend less time on manual content creation.

AI-assisted content composer

Embedded audience builder: Enable marketers to access and activate rich data from SAP Customer Data Platform directly within SAP Engagement Cloud. With this capability, they can build advanced segments themselves without switching systems or waiting on data analysts. The precision and relevancy of omnichannel campaigns can be improved by combining behavioral, transactional, account, and profile data with operational data across the business.

Audience builder in SAP Engagement Cloud

Enabling consistent sales execution at scale

Success depends on turning insight into disciplined, repeatable actions that drive predictable revenue outcomes. As sales environments grow more complex, even small inconsistencies in data, priorities, or execution can undermine forecasts and cause opportunities to slip away. Acting with greater consistency and confidence calls for stronger data integrity, aligned behaviors, and clearer guidance.

Agentic opportunity summary overview : Give sales teams the tools they need to quickly assess deal health. This capability in SAP Sales Cloud aggregates engagement signals, activity levels, and progress indicators into a real-time view, allowing teams to identify risks early, prioritize effectively, and maintain deal momentum.

: Give sales teams the tools they need to quickly assess deal health. This capability in SAP Sales Cloud aggregates engagement signals, activity levels, and progress indicators into a real-time view, allowing teams to identify risks early, prioritize effectively, and maintain deal momentum. SAP Sales Cloud, field sales add-on: Optimize sales velocity and help ensure the right product placement with retail execution enabled by intelligent, AI-enhanced processes that maximize revenue. Teams can improve visit planning and execution, harness insights to improve sales performance, and optimize interactions. For consumer products companies, this helps drive shelf availability, promotion compliance, and merchandising effectiveness across retail locations. Field teams gain greater visibility into store-level execution, enabling more consistent brand presence and stronger sell-through performance.

SAP Sales Cloud, field sales add-on

SAP Incentive Management: Improve sales team effectiveness by using the SAP Incentive Management solution, which is part of sales performance management solutions. It helps drive profitable behaviors that increase revenue and support business growth while providing real-time performance insights, dispute management, and motivating rewards. Teams can use flexible tools to streamline incentive compensation and quickly design, test, and launch sales plans. AI-supported recommendations are also available to guide organizations in optimizing plans, maximizing outcomes, and uncovering actionable insights.

SAP Incentive Management

Consumer Products Intelligence (SAP Early Adopter Care program): Enable consumer product companies to turn the enormous amount of sales and trade data they generate into better decisions. It uses analytics and AI to help improve trade spend performance, increase sales revenue and margins, and reduce manual effort.



Standardizing service execution across the enterprise

Service teams are increasingly expected to deliver faster, more reliable support while managing growing complexity across channels and requests. Achieving this objective requires simplifying how services are accessed and helping ensure consistent processes across the organization.

Self-service catalog: Allow employees to quickly find what they need without understanding backend processes. Through this guided, intuitive catalog for SAP Enterprise Service Management, requests are automatically routed with the right context, reducing delays and improving resolution times.

Self-service catalog

Content package framework : Leverage the framework for SAP Enterprise Service Management to deliver rapid, scalable value across lines of business. Prebuilt, reusable configurations for case types, workflows, and catalogs help organizations deploy services more quickly while simplifying implementation across the business. With this approach, organizations can eliminate complexity, empower partners, and speed adoption. Content packages for HR service delivery will be coming soon.

: Leverage the framework for SAP Enterprise Service Management to deliver rapid, scalable value across lines of business. Prebuilt, reusable configurations for case types, workflows, and catalogs help organizations deploy services more quickly while simplifying implementation across the business. With this approach, organizations can eliminate complexity, empower partners, and speed adoption. Content packages for HR service delivery will be coming soon. Email editor in SAP Service Cloud and SAP Enterprise Service Management: Compose, edit, and manage customer communications more efficiently while maintaining high-quality service interactions. The modern, user-friendly email editor is built for an AI-first world.

Email editor in SAP Service Cloud

Creation of sales objects from customer hub: Let agents fully manage leads, opportunities, appointments, and sales orders directly from the service agent workspace of SAP Service Cloud. This capability helps turn each customer interaction into an opportunity to deliver more value.

Creation of new opportunity in Agent Desktop

Accelerating connected order management

Turning insight into action requires connected systems that can adapt as the business evolves. As organizations expand order channels, fulfillment networks, and technology landscapes, they need integration and order management that can keep pace so teams can respond faster to change.

Flow connector: Enables smooth data flow between the SAP Order Management Services solution, other SAP solutions, and third-party products. This predefined capability allows business users to configure custom business flows and integrations with minimal IT involvement, creating connected order management processes across the enterprise.

Flow connector in SAP Order Management Services

Execution at scale: the next customer experience advantage

As AI becomes embedded in daily operations, the differentiator shifts from insight generation to execution.

Our recently announced strategic partnerships with Parloa and Google Cloud help extend this execution-first approach by connecting AI-powered service, commerce, and engagement experiences directly to operational systems and business data. As a result, organizations can move from isolated interactions and insights to coordinated actions that drive faster resolutions, better customer experiences, and greater business impact.

Learn more about SAP CX in Q2 2026

Read the SAP Help documentation to get started with these new capabilities:

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries at SAP.