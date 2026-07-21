São Salvador Alimentos Improves Personal Protective Equipment Management with SAP Build

Brazilian food producer São Salvador Alimentos S.A. improves its personal protective equipment (PPE) processes with SAP Build and Cloud Foundry tools, saving 150 manual signatures per day and improving warehouse management.

Humanizing business software and making innovation real Explore SAP AppHaus

Headquartered in Itaberaí, Goiás, São Salvador Alimentos S.A. (SSA) is one of Brazil’s leading food companies. Its brands such as SuperFrango and Boua offer a wide portfolio of fresh and processed poultry as well as other meat, egg, and dairy products, fish, and frozen foods. The company’s products are exported to dozens of countries worldwide.

While SSA has built a reputation for quality and innovation in the food industry, one of its internal processes, the management of PPE delivery, still relied on manual paperwork. After successfully implementing SAP S/4HANA in 2024, the company continued its journey with SAP. The company started to collaborate with the SAP AppHaus team to explore opportunities with SAP Build and Cloud Foundry.

The point of departure was that every day around 150 physical signatures had to be collected to confirm that PPE had been delivered to employees. These signed documents were then handed over to the archive team for manual scanning and storage. There was no digital record of which equipment was delivered, to whom, or when. As a result, it was impossible to track usage or send timely reminders for mandatory PPE replacements every six months.

Innovation along the human-centered approach

In dedicated workshops, SSA stakeholders and users analyzed the situation along SAP’s human-centered approach to innovation. They explored new ways to improve and redesign this process with SAP Build and Cloud Foundry. After some iterations and testing, the new solution was implemented in January 2026.

SSA employees can now use digital signature capture linked to an automatic tracking of what was delivered and when. Via automated WhatsApp reminders, they learn when it’s time to replace their equipment, thus ensuring compliance, efficiency, and more visibility to the warehouse.

This new process has already shown the following benefits:

From 150 manual signatures to electronic signatures using digital authentication

100% elimination of paper in the process

Simplified service and an easy-to-understand and intuitive app

Higher visibility to the warehouse

Reporting capabilities available

Better cost management

Regulated issuance and compliant PPE distribution

Customer voices “With the implementation of the new PPE issuance and tracking app, our department has achieved significant benefits through a transformation focused on modernization, agility, and process efficiency. The new solution introduced electronic signatures through digital biometrics, eliminating the need for paper-based documentation and making the process more sustainable and secure. In addition, we experienced a substantial reduction in service time, providing greater agility in day-to-day operations. The new application was developed with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for all users to adopt and utilize. The service and PPE issuance process was streamlined, reducing complexity and making each step faster and less bureaucratic. Another important enhancement is the availability of reporting capabilities, enabling more effective information management, including cost control, issuance tracking, and monitoring PPE consumption and distribution volumes.” – Paula Borges, SESMT Coordinator at SSA “The solution implements a fully digital workflow for PPE loan management, integrating applications, biometric validation, and automated ERP posting, ensuring end-to-end traceability and data consistency. From a technical perspective, the solution leverages biometric authentication combined with validation processes and digital document generation, resulting in a secure, high-performance architecture aligned with information security best practices.” – Danilo Ferreira Adorno, IT Development Manager at SSA

Implementation

Although the implementation also had to integrate external applications via specific application programming interfaces (APIs), the new solution went live in January 2026. Based on previous innovation projects and its experience with SAP, the customer team was able to act mostly independently. Typical questions mostly referred to best practices for integration.

Innovation journey and outlook

“What truly stood out was the SSA team’s remarkable maturity, fast learning mindset, and determination,” Mirela Viersa, customer innovation principal at SAP AppHaus, said. “Following our exploration workshop, where we identified the key challenge, we partnered closely to design their future journey—turning vision into a structured and actionable path forward.”

After this latest successful implementation project with SAP, SSA plans to use SAP Build for future developments as their single source for development, especially now with SAP Build Code. And based on this confidence and proven enablement, the SSA team plans to look into opportunities that SAP Business AI and other intelligent solutions might hold in stock for them.

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Top image via São Salvador Alimentos