WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year 2026.

At a glance

Current cloud backlog of €22.9 billion, up 27% and up 26% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 22% and up 24% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 25% and up 27% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 9% and up 11% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit up 8%, non-IFRS operating profit up 7% and up 9% at constant currencies

2026 non-IFRS operating profit outlook updated to reflect dilutive impact from Dremio and Prior Labs acquisitions

Christian Klein, CEO:

“We delivered another quarter of strong current cloud backlog growth, up 26% at constant currencies. This performance is underpinned by our Autonomous Enterprise strategy with strong momentum across our Autonomous Suite as well as our Business AI Platform. Customers are choosing SAP to enable accurate and compliant AI outcomes grounded in their most critical business processes and data.”

Dominik Asam, CFO:

“Q2 was another strong quarter, highlighted by sustained current cloud backlog and free cash flow growth against a volatile macroeconomic backdrop. These results reflect our disciplined execution and our ability to deliver against our operating objectives. As part of that execution, we aggressively drive our own transformation into an Autonomous Enterprise, leveraging AI to boost both effectiveness and efficiency at the same time.”

Find all results in the Quarterly Statement View the document

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

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For more information, press only:

Marcus Winkler, +46 (6227) 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CEST

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

For more information, financial community only:

Alexandra Steiger, +49 (6227) 7-60437, alexandra.steiger@sap.com, CEST

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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