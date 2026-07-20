Every business wants to move faster, make better decisions, and empower its people to focus on what matters most.

This year at SAP Sapphire, we shared our vision for the Autonomous Enterprise — the next evolution of how businesses run, where AI agents execute critical workflows so people can focus on innovation, customer value, and business growth.

This vision comes to life through a reimagined Joule Work, evolving from an AI assistant into the central workspace for enterprise AI. We also introduced the SAP Autonomous Suite, bringing AI agents and assistants across core business functions to execute complex workflows with human oversight. With SAP Business AI Platform, customers and partners can build, manage, and govern AI agents. And by expanding Industry AI, we’re delivering AI grounded in deep business context and domain expertise to solve industry-specific challenges.

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Customers are already benefiting. Bosch’s IT division, Bosch Digital, integrated SAP Joule for Developers directly into their coding workflows. Developers saw a 20% increase in productivity using Joule to automate routine coding tasks and optimize code. Joule also generates test cases, speeding up unit testing by 15% to 20% and freeing senior developers for high-value tasks. Aeropuertos Argentina, the country’s leading airport operator, defines safety thresholds, service levels, and playbooks, and its agent, Smart Network for Operative Winter (SNOW), executes them. The SNOW agent is a winter operations system that integrates real-time weather, runway, and operations/maintenance data to automatically orchestrate work at Patagonian airports. The agent has improved runway safety, cut direct costs by 16%, and reduced administrative effort by 90%.

PwC built a tool using AI Foundation so its clients can better handle international tax rules by developing and managing their own custom AI agents and solutions. This way, PwC’s clients can focus on strategy while AI handles tax. PwC’s tool helped one pharmaceutical company handle VAT on international transfers 60% more efficiently.

Another customer, LC Waikiki, a global fashion retailer, used an AI agent, built on SAP Joule, to cut HR process cycle times by 40% to 60%. The agent helps employees quickly handle HR transactions, such as leave requests and payroll queries, through natural language conversations. Reducing time spent on administrative tasks allows HR teams to focus on strategic talent management. These are just some of the customers getting value. There are many more.

Now let’s dive into the releases from Q2 2026.

Please note that this article covers only AI offerings released from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Joule

Joule Work

SAP Early Adopter Care program (registrations closed)

Joule Work redefines how people interact with and execute end-to-end business processes. As the user engagement component of the Joule solution, it moves the user experience beyond fragmented, transactional interfaces toward a unified, intelligent way of working across SAP and non-SAP systems. Its dynamic workspace adapts to users’ intent, helping them focus on outcomes rather than spending time finding information. And because it can delegate execution to AI, users will no longer need to coordinate work across multiple application interfaces manually.

Joule Work will allow users to express in natural language what they want to accomplish, triggering Joule Assistants to coordinate teams of Joule Agents that will surface the right insights and automate routine work across business domains and systems to achieve the goal. This happens in intent-driven, adaptive workspaces built in real time that keep teams focused on driving decisions and impact. Joule Work can help reduce manual handoffs, shorten cycle times, and enable teams to turn decisions into actions faster. A key function of Joule Work is to connect users with Joule Assistants, which are like smart teammates organized by function. These assistants use context to intuit people’s intent and act by coordinating the appropriate Joule Agents across the business. Joule Assistants understand organizations deeply and can automate complex tasks within and across functions, freeing employees to address more strategic work.

Joule Work mobile app

General availability

Employees who use SAP on the go can rely on the Joule Work mobile app to interact with SAP applications in natural language on their smartphones or tablets. Joule is integrated directly into the app, so a simple chat can surface the latest figures, help complete approvals or maintenance tasks, and support work across areas such as sales, HR, and supply chain processes without having to navigate multiple mobile apps. On iPhone and iPad, users can even start by saying “Hey Siri, ask Joule in Joule Work,” then speak their question, which is passed straight to Joule for a response. This gives organizations a single, mobile-enabled entry point to Joule capabilities and lets employees gain insights and act on tasks across their SAP solutions using everyday language.

Joule Work mobile app

Get started here.

Voice for Joule

SAP Early Adopter Care program (registrations closed)

A new partnership with LiveKit delivers intelligent voice for Joule, extending the experience beyond the keyboard and into settings where work happens. This partnership helps advance SAP’s vision for the Autonomous Enterprise. With LiveKit, SAP customers can use real-time voice capabilities in Joule and access reliable, always-on conversational AI. This brings voice AI to a full range of roles, devices, and environments, putting Joule within reach of employees whose work is done away from a keyboard.

Enhancements for Joule

Multi-system support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Editions

Joule now supports connecting multiple SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition systems or clients and multiple SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition systems within a single Joule formation.

Work seamlessly across different SAP S/4HANA environments through one unified Joule interface, increasing flexibility and efficiency for organizations operating multiple systems. Administrators enable this feature by configuring system-specific destinations with naming conventions, including additional systems in the Joule formation via System Landscape, and mapping system identifiers in the Joule Admin Center.

Developers can build custom capabilities that leverage data and functionality from multiple back-end systems. Business users access and execute processes across all connected systems naturally within their workflow.

For more information, see multi-system support.

Autonomous SCM

SAP Digital Manufacturing, AI-assisted production engineering

General availability

Production engineers can analyze error logs to identify root causes and generate resolution instructions for production processes using SAP Digital Manufacturing. The feature also enables engineers to extend production processes via script tasks generated based on natural language input.

Organizations can reduce error analysis time for production process errors by 20%, reduce error analysis time for connectivity errors by 20%, and cut the time to handle a production process or connectivity error from 4.5 to 3.6 hours — while improving operating time from 92% to 92.92%.

AI-assisted production engineering

Get started here.

SAP Digital Manufacturing, AI-assisted description enhancement

General availability

Quality managers can generate clearer and more structured initial descriptions of complex issues using SAP Digital Manufacturing. By reducing bias and subjective language, a more balanced and factual representation of the problem at hand is created. Users can also refine and rephrase initial rough descriptions, facilitating more effective follow-up and thorough investigation, and translate descriptions into different languages.

This offers organizations an up to five percent improvement in the efficiency of quality engineers during issue handling and resolution, and an up to 10% reduction in errors during problem handling.

AI-assisted description enhancement

Get started here.

Autonomous Finance

Project Billing Price Verification Agent

Beta release

Billing specialists can quickly identify mismatches between agreed prices and billing amounts using the Project Billing Price Verification Agent in the manage project billing application of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

The agent identifies the relevant contracts and statements of work for the related customer project, extracts key pricing data, and compares them with the values in the project billing request. It highlights discrepancies, provides context, and suggests corrective actions.

Organizations can reduce time spent resolving price discrepancies by 75%, cut revenue leakage from undetected incorrect billing by 75%, and improve cash flow while reducing days sales outstanding by fewer billing cycle delays.

Project Billing Price Verification Agent

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, AI-assisted localized business data management

General availability

Accounts receivable managers can access and explore localized financial and logistics data through Joule using natural language, without leaving their daily workflows. The capability enables users to run complex reports using natural language instead of manual selection screens, and instantly filter, navigate, and explore results with AI-supported context awareness. This way, finance teams can reduce the amount of training effort required and increase productivity and confidence across the organization.

AI-assisted localized business data management

Get started here.

Autonomous Spend

Expense Automation Agent

General availability

Expense Automation Agent helps employees who submit business trip expenses by creating a first draft of their expense reports. It automatically collects and adds transactions, fills in relevant fields using contextual information and past behavior, and lets employees quickly review and adjust before submission. Customers can reduce manual data entry, shorten report completion time by up to 30%, and allow employees to focus more on their core work.

Expense Automation Agent

Get started here.

SAP Ariba Contracts, AI-assisted contract creation from documents and prompts

General availability

Contract managers who create and manage large volumes of agreements can use AI‑assisted contract creation from prompts to start new contracts more efficiently. The feature lets users enter a simple natural-language prompt directly in the contract creation flow, then proposes contract header fields in seconds for review and confirmation before finalization. Organizations can reduce the effort required to initiate contracts, provide a guided in‑context experience, and build a scalable foundation for future AI capabilities while maintaining clear human oversight of each contract.

AI-assisted contract creation from documents

SAP Fieldglass, AI-assisted SOW worker role recommendations

General availability

Procurement specialists who manage statements of work can now define suitable worker roles more quickly. This feature applies generative AI to the SOW context, including scope, outcomes, and timelines, to propose relevant roles that users can review and refine. Organizations benefit from faster, more consistent SOW authoring, improved fit‑to‑scope, and clearer, better-governed worker role definitions.

AI-assisted SOW worker role recommendations

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SAP Ariba Invoicing, AI-assisted multi-model data extraction

General availability

Procurement and accounts payable teams working in SAP Ariba Invoicing can rely on multi‑model data extraction to capture invoice information more accurately. The feature leverages the latest large language models in the content extraction service to interpret and extract key invoice data, enabling a smoother capture process. Organizations gain a more reliable and efficient invoice processing experience, with improved data quality that helps reduce manual corrections and downstream errors.

AI-assisted multi-model data extraction

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Concur Travel, AI-assisted policy rule generator

SAP Early Adopter Care

Travel program administrators who manage Concur Travel policies can set up and adjust travel rules more efficiently with the policy rule generator. By pasting existing policy text into an AI-based rule generator, they can automatically produce multiple rule classes and rules in a single step, then apply them via a guided wizard. Organizations save time on policy implementation, reduce configuration errors, and promote more consistent, compliant travel policies across their programs.

AI-assisted policy rule generator

Get started here.

Autonomous CX

Order Reliability Agent

Beta release

The Order Reliability Agent helps customer service and order management teams stay on top of order issues consistently. The agent continuously monitors orders in SAP Order Management Services, detects risks such as failures or delays, and either takes automated corrective action or presents clear recommendations and root-cause insights for staff to review. Companies can cut the time spent analyzing and handling exceptional orders by around half. The agent can also reduce customer churn related to fulfillment problems by about 20%, helping create a more reliable order experience.

Order Reliability Agent

Get started here.

SAP Revenue Growth Management, AI-assisted trade promotion creation

General availability

Key account managers who plan trade promotions in SAP Revenue Growth Management can set up promotions more quickly. When they enter a promotion name in the relevant account context, the system proposes key details such as dates, promotion type, duration, and sell‑in timing based on master data, historical promotions, and past user edits. Organizations can shorten promotion setup time by up to 75% and reduce data‑entry errors and rework by around 30%, improving both efficiency and consistency in promotion planning.

AI-assisted trade promotion creation

Get started here.

SAP Revenue Growth Management, AI-assisted deal sheet generation

General availability

Key account managers can quickly turn promotion data into retailer-ready deal sheets. Starting from a single promotion, the feature fills in system-of-record fields, applies appropriate PDF or Excel templates, and checks that required information is present before the document is created. This helps organizations produce consistent, audit-ready deal sheets in seconds, reduce formatting and data-entry errors, and give account teams more time to focus on customer negotiations rather than document preparation.

AI-assisted deal sheet generation

Get started here.

Joule with SAP Order Management Services

Beta release

Operations managers and order management teams using SAP Order Management Services can rely on Joule to handle everyday operational questions and tasks through simple natural language. By enabling conversational access to key data and actions across areas such as order processing, orchestration, sourcing, availability, returns, and flows, Joule provides real-time, role-aware guidance directly in the flow of work. Organizations benefit from faster access to relevant transactions and insights, can act earlier to prevent issues from escalating, and support smarter, more timely decisions that save both time and operational cost.

Joule with SAP Order Management Services

Get started here.

SAP Engagement Cloud, email campaign duplication

SAP Early Adopter Care program

Marketing teams can duplicate existing email campaigns to speed up everyday execution. When a marketer copies a previous campaign, email campaign duplication carries over layout, branding, and technical settings, so they only need to update content such as copy or offers. This helps organizations reduce campaign setup time, keep branding and formatting consistent, and limit repetitive configuration work and related errors across channels.

AI-assisted email campaign duplication

Get started here.

SAP Business AI Platform

Build

Joule Studio

SAP Early Adopter Care

The new Joule Studio gives product teams, architects, and developers a single place to extend, build, and integrate AI experiences from business intent through to production-ready solutions. It starts from the outcomes you want to achieve, uses your own processes and data for context, and connects out of the box across your application landscape. At the same time, it can generate product requirements and technical specifications from your company-specific context, apply eval-based, data-driven guardrails to AI coding assistants under SAP-managed enterprise controls, and remain open so you can work with third-party or SAP models in the development environment that fits your needs.

There will be a migration path from the original Joule Studio to the new version to help customers transition without disruption.

Notify me when the trial opens.

SAP S/4HANA custom code migration agent

General availability

ABAP developers and migration teams moving from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA can use the SAP S/4HANA custom code migration agent to automate the complex, time-consuming process of migrating custom ABAP code from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA. Delivered as an agentic AI capability in SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI, the agent runs SAP S/4HANA readiness checks via ABAP test cockpit across entire custom code packages, interprets the findings, categorizes issues, and applies a mix of deterministic quick fixes and AI-based code changes with confidence scores, while recording all updates in transport requests for full traceability. High-confidence fixes are applied automatically, and lower-confidence proposals are added as comments for developer review, so teams retain control over final code quality while spending far less time on object-by-object analysis, freeing capacity for higher-value design decisions and overall migration governance.

See what’s new and get started here.

Contextualize and Reason

Generative AI hub, enhancements

The generative AI hub in the SAP AI Core infrastructure integrates with hyperscaler-agnostic operations to improve accuracy and support enterprise-wide adoption of business AI.

Batch API enabling processing of high‑volume foundational model (FM) workloads

Developers and platform teams working with SAP AI Core can use the batch API to process high-volume foundational model workloads more efficiently. By submitting large collections of non-urgent AI requests as a single input file, they can run jobs asynchronously in the background. At the same time, SAP AI Core writes results to an object store, ensuring real-time, fast, and responsive user experiences. This improves scalability for high-volume processing, simplifies the developer experience across different models and providers, and ensures fair, predictable throughput so that large jobs do not block smaller ones.

Inference observability service: centralized logging and feedback for generative AI workloads

Teams running generative AI workloads on SAP AI Core can use the inference observability service to monitor, analyze, and systematically improve model outputs. The service centrally records prompts, responses, and key context with controlled overhead, lets developers and users rate the quality of each response, and attaches lightweight feedback. It also supports labels and filters so interactions can be easily discovered and exported as datasets for fine‑tuning, prompt engineering, and benchmarking. Organizations gain standardized transparency into prompt and response quality, reduce costs and effort by replacing ad hoc logging with a unified, compliant feedback channel, and accelerate iterative improvement using structured inference data stored in S3 or metadata-only mode, and managed via REST APIs for labels, feedback, and record retrieval.

Speech-to-speech

The availability of speech‑to‑speech (S2S) recognition helps agent and app developers build natural, end‑to‑end voice experiences into SAP applications.

New models available

New models are supported, including Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite, Claude Opus 4.7, GPT Realtime and Mistral Small, GPT 5.4, GPT 5.4-nano, and GPT 5.3-Codex.

See what’s new.

SAP Joule for Consultants, enhancements

Custom knowledge grounding connects SAP Joule for Consultants to a separate grounding service that indexes organizational content via SAP AI Core. It enables Joule to securely index and reference an organization’s methodologies, policies, templates, and delivery standards alongside SAP‑curated knowledge. By grounding responses in company‑specific documentation, consultants can receive more accurate guidance that aligns with established ways of working across projects and engagements.

Expert workspace introduces personalized “experts” that help tailor guidance for specific projects, domains, or workstreams. Context is retained across conversations, so users can switch between initiatives while preserving project-specific knowledge.

See what’s new and get started here.

SAP Document AI enhancements

Model selection

This new feature allows you to choose the large language model (LLM) used for document processing. The Default LLM reflects the best-performing model at any given time, while additional models such as Gemini 2.5 Flash and GPT-5 are also available. The list of supported models is updated frequently to ensure access to the latest advancements.

New standard document types

SAP Document AI workspace and OData V4 APIs now support three additional standard document types: learning certificate, order confirmation, and traffic violation notice. This expands the range of business documents that can be processed out of the box, reducing the need for custom configurations.

Configuration of document-level confidence ranges

SAP Document AI now supports configurable document-level confidence thresholds, making it easier to assess extraction quality at a glance. Custom confidence ranges — low, medium, and high — can be defined on the configurations tab of a schema version. When documents are processed, the overall confidence score is displayed in the document header with color-coding: red for low, orange for medium, and green for high confidence.

See what’s new.

SAP Domain Models

SAP Domain Models are AI models trained on SAP domain knowledge, including code, data, metadata, business processes, architectural knowledge, and documentation. When customers initiate a query or want to create code, the models are designed to provide results firmly grounded in the SAP context instead of relying on generic internet knowledge. Combined with context graphs and agents, the models bring deep SAP knowledge to Joule, Joule Studio, Joule Agents, and SAP applications.

SAP Domain Models will help:

Create custom extensions in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP Ariba: Developers in Joule Studio can use specialized models for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba to understand and generate clean core-compliant code from natural language.

Query information in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP Ariba: Customers can use natural-language prompts in Joule to access customer data that is grounded in the underlying data models and the business context.

These capabilities will help create clean core extensions while preserving SAP standards and governance. SAP Domain Models are running under the hood of Joule and Joule Studio and are not directly exposed to customers.

Joule Studio using Domain Models

Learn more here.

Govern

SAP AI Agent Hub enhancements

SAP AI Agent Hub gives organizations a single control pane for all AI agents, LLMs, and MCP servers across the enterprise. Featuring automated AI asset discovery across major platforms, including Microsoft, Google, AWS, and now ServiceNow and SAP AI Core, alongside structured governance assessments and a verification badge that integrates directly with runtime solutions to control which agents and MCP servers are approved for use.

Looking ahead, we will expand into runtime observability and governance, identity and access control, agent-in-process mining, and workforce impact mapping to make the AI Agent Hub the central command center for AI governance at scale.

See what’s new here.

Process Consulting Agent

General availability

Process owners, analysts, and operational leaders can turn process data into clear, practical insights without needing specialist analytics skills with the Process Consulting Agent. Users can ask questions in natural language, and the agent retrieves and analyzes relevant process information through a multi‑agent system, returning structured findings along with suggested next steps. Organizations can cut the time spent searching complex data per artifact by up to 90% and reduce the effort to analyze, design, model, and monitor processes by around five percent, helping teams move more quickly from insight to action. Watch a demo video

Process Consulting Agent

Get started here.

Enterprise Content Research Agent

General availability

Enterprise architects and portfolio managers can quickly find and understand architectural information through the Enterprise Content Research Agent in SAP LeanIX. By querying inventory data and related documentation across sources such as SAP LeanIX, Confluence, and SharePoint, the agent highlights missing fields, supports gap analysis, and helps keep records complete and consistent, while leveraging MCP Server tools as needed. This reduces the time spent on informational searches and navigation, simplifies data management tasks, and supports stronger governance over architecture data across the landscape.

Enterprise Content Research Agent

Get started here.

WalkMe solutions, AI knowledge indexing

General availability

Digital adoption and enablement teams can use AI knowledge indexing to make internal documentation easily available to WalkMe’s AI services in a controlled way. The feature processes connected knowledge sources, such as web pages and files, extracts text content, and converts it into secure vector embeddings, enabling WalkMe’s contextual AI assistance to ground guidance in company policies, wikis, and procedures rather than generic models. Organizations can improve real-time compliance outcomes and see a 21% increase in procurement policy adherence, while giving employees faster, policy-aligned answers directly in their workflows.

AI knowledge indexing

Get started here.

WalkMe solutions, AI knowledge referencing

General availability

Digital adoption teams and application owners receive app guidance that aligns with their company’s policies and standards with WalkMe’s AI knowledge referencing. When certain conditions are met, such as editing a specific field or completing a form, the feature retrieves relevant content from connected internal documentation so tools like AI SmartTips or chat can compare user input with best practices and provide tailored feedback. This allows organizations to anchor AI assistance in trusted company information and help employees access the right policy or governance details when needed.

AI knowledge referencing

Get started here.

WalkMe solutions, pinned AI

General availability

Operations, HR, finance, and other business teams now benefit from on-screen assistance exactly where they enter data or complete tasks, using WalkMe’s pinned AI. By attaching AI smart tips to input fields and AI Launchers to specific elements, the feature provides contextual guidance in place, grounded in company knowledge sources, so users can continue their work without switching applications. Organizations can improve data quality across key forms and workflows, reduce errors and rework, and see measurable gains such as a 41% improvement in data quality.

Pinned AI

Get started here.

WalkMe solutions, on-demand AI

SAP Early Adopter Care program

Employees working across line-of-business applications can turn to WalkMe’s on-demand AI for quick answers or step-by-step support without leaving their current screen. Through a conversational in-app menu that travels with users across applications, they can ask questions, retrieve company knowledge, and trigger automations or Smart Walk-Thrus, keeping guidance and execution closely connected. Organizations benefit from faster access to trusted information and a measurable impact on quality, including up to a 41% reduction in time spent correcting ERP-related business tasks.

On-demand AI

Get started here.

SAP LeanIX solutions, AI-assisted enterprise architecture decision management

General availability

Enterprise architects and architecture review boards get faster, more consistent decisions with enterprise architecture decision management in SAP LeanIX solutions. By providing context, such as transformation diagrams or landscape changes, they can ask the AI to generate a draft architecture decision entry that includes the relevant background, decision, and implications for stakeholders to review and approve. This reduces manual data extraction and authoring effort, streamlines collaboration on approvals, and helps ensure architecture decisions are documented and concluded in a timely, traceable way.

AI-assisted enterprise architecture decision management

Get started here.

SAP LeanIX solutions, AI-assisted fact sheet calculations

General availability

Enterprise architects and workspace admins using AI-assisted fact sheet field calculations in SAP LeanIX solutions can quickly turn plain-language business rules into working calculations. When they describe the rule they need, the feature generates readable, commented code that is aware of their fact sheet types, fields, relations, and enums. Hence, calculations align with the actual workspace configuration. This helps teams move from a business question to a usable metric in minutes, increase self-service configuration, reduce reliance on JavaScript skills, and speed up the delivery and maintenance of calculated fields that downstream reports and views depend on.

AI-assisted fact sheet calculations

Get started here.

SAP LeanIX solutions, AI-assisted automation creation

General availability

Enterprise architects and workspace admins can transform plain-English workflow descriptions into working automations with AI-assisted automation creation in SAP LeanIX solutions. When they describe the review, update, or governance flow they need, the feature generates the appropriate triggers, conditions, and actions with field mappings aligned to the current workspace configuration. This lets teams build and scale automations themselves, increasing EA productivity, reducing reliance on technical experts, and making it easier to keep key processes such as onboarding workflows and lifecycle checkpoints consistently automated.

AI-assisted automation creation

Get started here.

SAP Cloud ALM, AI-assisted document summary

General availability

Document summary helps project teams and engineers understand long documents more quickly. Within the documents application, users can trigger an AI-generated summary, review and edit it in a separate window, and then apply it as a persistent summary section in the document. This shortens the time spent manually reading and extracting key points, supports faster comprehension of complex engineering content, and enables quicker decisions without leaving the document workflow.

AI-assisted document summary

Get started here.

SAP Signavio solutions, AI-assisted context analyzer, text-to-event matching, and sentiment analysis

General availability

The context analyzer helps process owners and analysts match free text with process objects, such as sales orders or purchase requisitions, to the corresponding process events in event logs. The feature links free-text records such as survey responses, feedback, comments, and tickets to the corresponding process events, so qualitative experience data appears alongside operational logs. This enriches process mining with unstructured text, reduces manual mapping work, and improves process analysis accuracy by around 30%, helping teams pinpoint bottlenecks and experience issues more effectively.

AI-assisted context analyzer, text-to-event matching

Get started here.

Jonathan von Rueden is chief AI officer for SAP SE.

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*Disclaimer: This article provides estimated benefits. All calculations are estimates based on SAP customer case studies, SAP benchmarks, and other research. Actual benefits may vary and may be affected by additional factors not considered by this article. The information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, expressor implied, and in no event shall SAP be liable for any damages whatsoever in relation with the use of this article. See Legal Notice on https://www.sap.com/legal-notice for use terms, disclaimers, disclosures, or restrictions related to this material.