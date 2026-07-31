SAP Acknowledged as a Leader in First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms

SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Twin of an Organization. This recognition follows closely behind SAP’s acknowledgement as a Leader for Process Intelligence Platforms earlier in 2026.

In today’s dynamic business landscape, characterized by the ongoing rise of AI and the need for adaptation in the face of rapid change, companies that understand the impact of operational adjustments—before those changes actually take effect—are best-placed to make the right decisions, faster.

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A digital twin of an organization (DTO) mirrors and analyzes how businesses operate and adapt in order to foresee the implications of new ways of working, track realized value, and increase orchestration potential across people, AI agents, processes, applications, and data. This capability is an emerging enterprise imperative as autonomy gains a foothold, and SAP maintains an ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in this area.

SAP offers a unique combination of AI-native DTO capabilities that span process intelligence and modelling (SAP Signavio solutions), enterprise architecture management (SAP LeanIX solutions), digital adoption (WalkMe solutions), automation (SAP Business Technology Platform), SAP’s AI solution (Joule), and more, all united within the SAP Business AI Platform. Together, these capabilities can offer businesses a dynamic DTO with continuous observability and AI-driven actionability features that help support agentic readiness, enterprise knowledge activation, transformation management, and value orchestration.

Dee Houchen, chief marketing officer at SAP Signavio, said, “Our aim is to help our customers create a repeatable, sustainable, AI-native transformation capability, rather than treating inevitable organizational adjustments as simply a series of independent projects. Driving greater enterprise observability, supporting smarter, real-time decision-making, accelerating transformation, and ensuring business outcomes are measurable are all key to this approach, which is why effective DTO is such a fundamental benefit to modern organizations.”

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ methodology provides a clear, research-based overview of evaluated vendors in a given market. This year’s Magic Quadrant assessed 18 vendors across a range of criteria, including market understanding, offering strategy, innovation, product and service quality, customer experience, and more, as well as a broad range of key use cases: digital twin for business operations, digital twin for customer excellence, digital twin for governance, risk, and compliance, and digital twin for strategy realization.

The Gartner report also provides useful context regarding the state of the DTO market. We feel we were recognized as a Leader in the report thanks to our capacity to:

Uniquely serve all four transformation dimensions (people, processes, applications, and data) in a dynamic, virtual model

Enable full agentic life cycle management, allowing organizations to observe, govern, and optimize AI agents as organizational actors in reaching full enterprise potential

Support organizations in enterprise knowledge activation, making enterprise context actionable

The Gartner Magic Quadrant equips businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions. For a complimentary copy of the latest resource featuring SAP solutions (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Twins of an Organization Platforms, Marc Kerremans, David Sugden, 27 July 2026) visit https://www.signavio.com/downloads/analyst-reports/dto-2026/.

Lucas de Boer is global marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.

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