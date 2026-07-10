Winning deals is hard enough for our partners. Building quotes, navigating pricing, and waiting on approvals can make it even harder. A straightforward transaction could stretch into weeks of back and forth.

With updates to SAP Store and SAP for Me, partners now get a self-service purchasing experience that cuts out that complexity, with pricing transparency comparable to what partners get on AWS and Azure marketplaces.

Smarter path from opportunity to purchase

The updated experience connects the full purchasing journey in one place, SAP for Me: from finding the right solution, to submitting a quote, to completing the transaction.

Start with the right catalog

Partners start with a personalized catalog for their specific opportunity. Partner authorization, customer eligibility, product prerequisites, and related products are shown upfront — searchable, sortable, and packaged in an intuitive way, so there is no need to cross-reference multiple systems or wait for someone else to confirm what can be sold.

Know your pricing before you ask

Price transparency is built into the experience. With shopping carts powered by SAP’s own commerce solutions, partners can see what features are included in the product and can explore options and simulate quotes with full pricing visibility from the start, without waiting on internal teams to pull numbers together. More than 70% of B2B buyers prefer to research and validate independently before talking to a sales rep, and this experience is built around that.

Guided selling: No guesswork and easier to learn

SAP’s portfolio is broad, and pricing can get complex, especially for partners newer to selling SAP, that previously had to track price lists, prerequisites, and product relationships on their own before building a quote. The experience now surfaces eligibility requirements, dependencies, and configuration options as partners work, so nobody starts from scratch.

Test scenarios before you submit

Before requesting approval, partners can run simulations to validate pricing and test different quote configurations before quote approval. Fewer surprises going in means fewer revisions coming back.

Faster approvals, less waiting

Internal approvals and administrative complexity have stretched B2B sales cycles by roughly 25% over the past five years, and for many deals, that friction sits in the quote and approval stage. Partners now submit pre-validated, perfectly priced quotes only when they have tried and tested different pricing possibilities in the cart, and even complex scenarios move through a streamlined approval process with fewer delays.

End-to-end, fully digital

Once a quote is approved, the purchase completes digitally from start to finish: no chasing signatures, no manual uploads, no last-mile handoffs. Self-service e-commerce has become the top revenue-generating channel for B2B companies that offer it, and the move to SAP for Me and SAP Store reflects that shift.

See it in action

The experience looks different depending on your partner model. For CC Flex partners, the journey includes commission visibility at every step, from the configurator through to the approved quote. For VAR partners, the flow moves from cart configuration to fully automated quote generation and straight through to checkout, with a confirmation email from SAP once the order is placed.

What’s next

Upcoming enhancements will introduce embedded AI assistance through Joule, guiding partners through the purchasing journey with in-context support at every step. We will also include full partner cloud pricelist coverage and the ability to manage post sales via this kind of guided digital buying journey soon.

Whether you are managing a straightforward opportunity or a complex deal, the updated experience in SAP Store and SAP for Me gives partners clearer pricing, fewer roadblocks, and more control over how they close.

Start your next quote: Visit SAP for Me.

Shreya Datta is senior director of SAP Marketplace Direct Business at SAP.