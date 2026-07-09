SAP Welcomes European Commission Decision Concluding the Investigation Into On-Premise Maintenance and Support Policies

WALLDORF — SAP welcomes the European Commission’s decision to conclude its competition investigation into certain aspects of SAP’s on-premise maintenance and support practices through a commitment decision, following a constructive and cooperative dialogue.

SAP remains committed to open competition, customer choice and innovation. The commitments provide greater clarity, choice and safeguards for customers managing complex on-premise environments, while supporting flexible IT strategies aligned with business priorities.

As the only Fortune 50 technology company headquartered in Europe, SAP’s maintenance practices are aligned with industry standards and offer customers a broad range of deployment, licensing and maintenance options across on-premise and cloud environments.

The commitments strengthen customer choice and predictability by making policies more transparent, introducing targeted flexibility for exceptional shelfware situations and reinforcing consistent execution through improved guidance, training and independent oversight.

The decision relates solely to on-premise maintenance policies and does not concern SAP’s cloud offerings. However, the added clarity and flexibility support customers as they modernize toward an AI-enabled autonomous enterprise at their own pace. In closing this matter, SAP is able to move forward with a clear framework for customers, partners and investors.