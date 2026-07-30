Statement on the Decision of the German Federal Cartel Office Not to Initiate Antitrust Proceedings Against SAP

WALLDORF — SAP welcomes the decision of the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) to conclude its preliminary inquiries and not to initiate abuse proceedings against SAP.

As the authority states, SAP customers and partners have sufficient and permissible technical options to extract data from SAP systems and use it in solutions from other providers. The SAP API Policy does not restrict these capabilities.

Regarding process mining, the Bundeskartellamt notes that SAP offers a range of competition‑compliant licensing models, including options without SAP Signavio.

The Bundeskartellamt’s assessment reinforces SAP’s commitment to providing customers with non‑discriminatory and practical access to their data, while ensuring freedom of choice in the use of both SAP and third‑party solutions.