SAP Announces Further Share Repurchase Program

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new share repurchase program. The program, with a volume of up to €500 million, is planned to be executed in the period between August 1 and December 31, 2022.

It will be implemented based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of SAP SE on May 17, 2018, and in compliance with the restrictions set forth therein. Repurchased shares will primarily be used to service awards granted under share-based compensation plans for employees.

The new share repurchase program follows SAP’s 2020 repurchase of around 14 million shares for about €1.5 billion and the repurchase of around 10 million shares for about €1 billion in the first half of 2022.

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives.

