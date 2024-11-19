Redefining Productivity: How Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot Will Reshape Today’s Workplace

At Microsoft Ignite, SAP and Microsoft are highlighting their collaborative vision to redefine workplace productivity through the seamless integration of SAP’s AI copilot, Joule, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

First introduced at SAP Sapphire in 2024, this vision takes a significant leap forward as our companies expect to announce a limited preview of the integration by the end of the year.

This partnership bridges SAP and Microsoft 365 business applications to deliver a unified experience that maximizes productivity. With Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot integrated, users will soon experience a world where they can perform tasks and surface insights from both systems through either copilot, eliminating the need to switch between applications. Imagine a future where the most-used SAP tasks can be accomplished directly from Microsoft 365 – and vice versa. This is the vision SAP and Microsoft are advancing.

How the Integration Works

The end goal of this integration is a seamless user experience where employees can access either Joule or Microsoft 365 Copilot to complete tasks and retrieve data across both SAP and Microsoft environments. This means that users in Microsoft 365 can rely on Copilot to pull SAP tasks and data through Joule, while those in SAP applications can leverage Joule to access Microsoft 365 information and workflows. This two-way integration allows employees to work in the environment most effective for the task at hand, helping to ensure they have everything they need to get their work done efficiently.

Previewing the Potential at Ignite

At Microsoft Ignite, attendees are experiencing demo previews that showcase the early stages of this integration. For example, within Microsoft Teams, users can harness the combined power of Copilot and Joule to review tasks across both SAP and Microsoft 365, engage in chats, exchange emails, check the delivery status on sales orders recorded in SAP S/4HANA, submit employee promotion requests to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and more. These demonstrations provide a glimpse of how Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot together can simplify complex workflows and empower users to manage tasks seamlessly across systems.

Expanding Possibilities with Joule’s Reach

With Joule’s skills rapidly expanding to support SAP’s most-used tasks, this integration can unlock new productivity potential across both SAP and Microsoft environments. Imagine HR, finance, and supply chain professionals seamlessly accessing Microsoft 365 tools within their SAP workflows, while Microsoft users gain access to SAP’s powerful data and task automation. From onboarding employees in SAP SuccessFactors solutions to checking delivery statuses in SAP S/4HANA or scheduling meetings in Outlook, users can accomplish critical tasks directly within their chosen environment.

Together, Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot set a new benchmark for cross-functional productivity, making it easier than ever to drive real-world business impact.

Looking Ahead: Limited Preview

At Microsoft Ignite, we’re setting the stage for this integration’s next phase. With the expectation to announce a limited preview before the end of 2024, we are eager to showcase how Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot will come together to empower users and redefine productivity across SAP and Microsoft 365 applications. Those interested in experiencing this groundbreaking integration firsthand can register their interest for the limited preview at aka.ms/CopilotJoule. Spots are limited; don’t miss this opportunity to explore how SAP and Microsoft are reshaping the workplace.

Brenda Bown is chief marketing officer for SAP Business AI at SAP.