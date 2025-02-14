SAP’s Sovereignty Commitment: “Building a Secure and Sovereign Future, Together”

Security is in our DNA. SAP security measures meet the highest standards for cybersecurity, operations, and privacy protection tailored to the individual needs of our customers.

We manage security and compliance risks and operate cybersecurity and physical security programs across our technology landscape, including cloud environments, facilities, events, and employees. We apply our security framework for every customer, all the time.

Recent geopolitical shifts and technological advancements have heightened the challenges for organizations responsible for society’s most critical functions, such as government, defense, and essential infrastructure. These security-sensitive organizations face growing threats from malicious actors targeting their mission-critical operations. As national security and sovereignty become top priorities, regulatory requirements are rapidly tightening. Any lapse in security could have serious consequences not only for the organizations themselves but also for the states and societies they serve.

Many security-sensitive organizations may face obstacles in their digital transformation due to these unique requirements and challenges. This has consequences, because in today’s environment, leveraging data to its full potential is just as relevant for national security and sovereignty as the highest level of protection.

At SAP, the needs and success of our customers are our focus. SAP understands the challenges these security-sensitive organizations are facing and is committed to supporting them in their sovereign digital transformation. Thereby, we are convinced that we need a new view on sovereignty in the digital age. One that goes beyond eliminating risk by actively creating value. With SAP Sovereign Cloud, we are implementing this approach.

With SAP’s Sovereignty Commitment, we underline what we at SAP consider also critical for sovereignty in the digital age: a commitment to contribute to building a secure and sovereign future, together.

SAP has been living this commitment through actions for many years. Starting in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Germany, we have highlighted our commitment to sovereign cloud solutions. The announcements of several billion-dollar investments in SAP Sovereign Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) alone in the past months underline that.

With SAP’s Sovereignty Commitment, we underscore this commitment and dedication to supporting even the most security-sensitive organizations with specific sovereignty requirements to navigate their unique challenges in their sovereign digital transformation in the selected countries. Recognizing the urgent need for transformative action, we are determined to cooperate with those organizations on building a strong pillar for a more secure and sovereign tomorrow.

In the Sovereignty Commitment, we outline how we do it and what we plan in the future.

“In today’s complex geopolitical landscape, digital sovereignty is not just about reducing risk; it’s about actively creating value,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “SAP is proud to be a trusted partner for most security-sensitive organizations around the world. With SAP Sovereign Cloud, even the most security-sensitive organizations are enabled to maintain control over their mission-critical workload while unlocking its full potential.”

We are an experience and trusted partner

Most security-sensitive organizations with specific sovereignty requirements need a partner that can flex to their specific regulatory needs and unlock operational value without compromising on sovereignty, protection, or control.

Backed by the world’s leading business data and a more than 50 year legacy of enterprise innovation, SAP is pioneering sovereign cloud transformation to help leaders in government, defense, and highly regulated industries comply with sovereignty requirements and seize new opportunities.

Pioneering sovereign cloud transformation, our sovereign cloud portfolio includes Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

SAP Sovereign Cloud: A holistic approach based on national requirements

At SAP, we take a holistic approach to sovereign cloud, in which we consider four major dimensions based on the national requirements: data sovereignty, operational sovereignty, legal sovereignty, and technical sovereignty.

With SAP Sovereign Cloud, we tailor solution delivery to the regarded countries’ specific national requirements — a sovereign cloud transformation is not empowered with a one-size-fits-it-all approach. We build on ​the SAP solution portfolio, which is secure by design. We offer with SAP Sovereign Cloud bespoke solutions on dedicated​ in-country infrastructure ​and operations covering the central sovereign cloud capabilities in line ​with our customers’ needs and deliver state-of-the-art solutions based on our innovation pipeline.

With SAP Sovereign Cloud, our customers can simultaneously unlock the potential of technological advancements, ensuring competitiveness and innovation in fulfillment of the national sovereignty requirements. SAP invests in and expands the SAP Sovereign Cloud portfolio, recognizing our most security-sensitive customers’ urgent demand.

Today, SAP Sovereign Cloud is available in six countries​. We are planning to further expand our established footprint with additional geographies and SAP solutions.

We take a forward-thinking approach

At SAP, we strive to think ahead, focusing on the unique and evolving needs of our most security-sensitive customers.

Dedicated leadership for national security : Recognizing the critical importance of national security, the Supervisory Board of SAP SE has established a dedicated Government Security Committee. This committee ensures that the specific requirements of our security-focused customers remain a strategic priority at the highest levels of our organization.

: Recognizing the critical importance of national security, the Supervisory Board of SAP SE has established a dedicated Government Security Committee. This committee ensures that the specific requirements of our security-focused customers remain a strategic priority at the highest levels of our organization. Centralized unit for sovereign solutions : To better serve security-sensitive customers, SAP has established the Sovereign Services & Delivery unit. This dedicated team consolidates expertise across cloud infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation to address the most stringent sovereignty requirements. The unit ensures seamless collaboration along the entire value chain, enabling faster and more tailored responses to market demands. By fostering closer integration, we empower customers to achieve secure, compliant, and scalable sovereign cloud solutions.

: To better serve security-sensitive customers, SAP has established the Sovereign Services & Delivery unit. This dedicated team consolidates expertise across cloud infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation to address the most stringent sovereignty requirements. The unit ensures seamless collaboration along the entire value chain, enabling faster and more tailored responses to market demands. By fostering closer integration, we empower customers to achieve secure, compliant, and scalable sovereign cloud solutions. Investing in sovereignty: We are making bold investments to support cloud sovereignty. SAP plans to invest more than double-digit billion into AI and research and development, as well as cloud infrastructure, over the next five years in Europe. In Germany alone, we plan to invest €2 billion in SAP Sovereign Cloud, underscoring our commitment to strengthening digital independence and the sovereignty of the societies we proudly serve.

Martin Merz is president of Sovereign Services & Delivery at SAP.