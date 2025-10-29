Finance leaders worldwide are reimagining how they run with Cloud ERP—and this week, Gartner recognized SAP (SAP Cloud ERP) as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Finance.

2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Finance Read the full report

We believe this recognition reflects SAP’s completeness of vision and ability to execute in the Cloud ERP Finance market.

Why we believe SAP Cloud ERP is recognized as a Leader

At the core of this recognition is SAP Cloud ERP, built on a unified, dimension-driven architecture that provides real-time planning and decision-making across global entities. With localization for 60 countries, embedded analytics to enhance compliance and controls, and advanced capabilities including treasury, subscription billing, and joint venture accounting, SAP Cloud ERP equips organizations to operate with confidence and scale with agility.



This recognition comes to life in the stories of our customers.

Customer spotlight: Bain & Company

One example is Bain & Company, a global consultancy that implemented SAP Cloud ERP to standardize and future-proof its finance foundation across 40 countries. By unifying core financial processes and adopting a “clean core” approach with minimal customizations, Bain accelerated its global close, strengthened governance with transparent KPIs, and simplified the integration of acquisitions.

As Stephen Mackey, EVP of Global Finance at Bain, explained that SAP Cloud ERP “was the best fit for Bain. It future-proofed our technology stack, enabled us to get the data we needed to make business decisions, and positioned us to grow.”

And from a CIO perspective, Ramesh Razdan added: “We wanted a platform that solves the problems of today and sets us up for the future. With SAP, we’ve built a strong foundation, and this is just the beginning.”

A key differentiator is the integration with SAP Build Process Automation, which enables customers to automate critical finance processes such as validating account balances, processing invoices, and reconciling payments. With prebuilt bots and no-code tools, CFOs can accelerate the financial close and improve efficiency, while laying the foundation for SAP’s next wave of AI-driven financial analysis and automation planned for 2026.

When we speak to customers about SAP Cloud ERP, they appreciate the seamless integration with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), which allows them to extend, customize, and connect finance processes without disrupting their core. They highlight the leading capabilities delivered with Joule, enabling finance teams to gain natural language interaction, contextual financial insights, and task automation that reduce manual work and support faster, smarter decision-making.

Looking ahead

We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Finance highlights SAP’s commitment to continuous innovation. From enhanced localization and compliance support to intuitive Fiori-based user experiences and embedded AI, SAP Cloud ERP is designed to help finance leaders stay ahead of regulatory, technological, and business change.

With SAP, CFOs can streamline operations, strengthen controls, and drive resilience — leading finance into the future with confidence.

David Imbert is head of Product Marketing for Finance at SAP.

Lawrence Martin is chief product officer for Finance at SAP.

Subscribe to the SAP News Center newsletter and get stories and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Sign up here

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.