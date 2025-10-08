New intelligent applications and open ecosystem

partnerships turn insights into action across the enterprise

As enterprises move toward an AI-driven future, the role of data has never been more critical. Yet much of that data remains locked in silos — spread across teams, clouds, and legacy systems.

Deep research AI and role-based assistants, coupled with SAP Business Suite innovations, take efficiency to new heights Read the innovation guide

This fragmentation creates a “context gap,” where information is technically available but disconnected from the business meaning that makes it actionable. For example, sales and marketing teams may share a common view of pipeline, but without linking it to product feedback or process bottlenecks, AI models trained on that data miss the full business context. The result is inconsistent insights, slower decision-making, and a stalled cycle of AI, data, and applications.

SAP Business Data Cloud closes this gap. By harmonizing enterprise data wherever it resides and preserving its business context, it provides the foundation for intelligent applications and reliable AI.

At SAP Connect, SAP is bringing this vision to life with the next wave of innovations: SAP Business Data Cloud Intelligent Applications

Four new intelligent applications in preview

Building on the momentum for intelligent applications established at SAP Sapphire, SAP is now opening a restricted public preview of four intelligent applications designed to transform decision-making across finance, procurement, supply chain, and revenue operations.

This preview offers customers an exclusive opportunity to experience the next wave of innovation in SAP Business Data Cloud before general availability. By participating, you’ll gain early access to Finance Intelligence, Spend Intelligence, Supply Chain Intelligence, and Revenue Intelligence, and provide valuable feedback that will help shape the future of these solutions. To request access, please visit the preview link above, select the applications you are most interested in, and our product team will follow up directly to finalize your registration and guide you through getting started.

Finance Intelligence gives CFOs and finance teams real-time AI-powered analysis of liquidity by harmonizing SAP and third-party data and suggesting key actions to implement. Leaders can forecast cash flow instantly as well as detect liquidity risks using AI trained on live receivables and payables with external credit data such as Moody’s for richer customer risk assessment. With Joule and generative AI agents automating routine finance tasks, finance teams can shift their focus from reporting on the past to actively steering the future.

Spend Intelligence provides organizations with a single, comprehensive view of enriched and classified spend data. Built-in AI and advanced analytics uncover patterns, anomalies, and opportunities for cost savings, while collaborative features connect finance, procurement, HR, and supply chain teams for better alignment. Through native integration with SAP source-to-pay solutions, spend data continuously informs operational workflows, improving decision-making, enhancing control, and strengthening enterprise resilience.

Supply Chain Intelligence equips operations leaders with the context to make faster, more impactful decisions. By combining SAP data with external signals such as weather, regulatory updates, and market shifts — along with insights from millions of partners in SAP Business Network — businesses can leverage the power of AI to understand and take action on key supply chain issues and drive optimization. This comprehensive intelligence helps anticipate disruptions, evaluate supplier risks, and orchestrate decisions seamlessly from prediction to execution, ensuring more resilient and agile operations.

Revenue Intelligence transforms fragmented customer touchpoints into unified, actionable insights. By linking individual customer behaviors with enterprise-wide operations, it helps revenue leaders see which accounts to prioritize, when to intervene, and how to optimize customer investments. Unlike CRM-only tools, Revenue Intelligence connects front-office engagement to back-office execution, empowering organizations to maximize growth opportunities and strengthen customer relationships with a complete view of the business context.

SAP Business Data Cloud Connect

Beyond intelligent applications, SAP is strengthening its open data ecosystem with SAP Business Data Cloud Connect, giving customers unprecedented flexibility to work with trusted data wherever it resides. With secure, zero-copy sharing, customers can bring SAP data products directly into their existing data platforms, eliminating duplication, reducing transformation efforts, and extending the reach of SAP’s business data fabric.

The first partners adopting this capability include Databricks (generally available) and Google (now in public preview), enabling real-time, bi-directional access to semantically rich SAP data products in environments customers already use.

With SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Databricks now generally available, organizations can accelerate analytics and AI initiatives with greater speed, less friction, and full confidence in the integrity of their data.

SAP is committed to rapidly expanding this partner ecosystem so that, no matter where enterprise data resides, customers can connect it with trust, governance, and business context.

Why it matters

Together, these announcements reflect SAP’s vision for the intelligent enterprise — where applications don’t just analyze, but act. By combining trusted data, open connectivity, and embedded AI, enterprises can shorten decision cycles, reduce integration complexity, and align intelligence directly with business outcomes.

For organizations operating across hybrid environments and complex data landscapes, these innovations make it easier than ever to turn insights into action and deliver measurable impact.

This week at SAP Connect, customers can experience this vision firsthand through live demos, real-world case studies, and discussions with SAP leaders, partners, and peers. It’s an opportunity to see how SAP Business Data Cloud is redefining decision-making today and shaping the future of the intelligent enterprise.

Irfan Khan is president and chief product officer for SAP Data and Analytics.