Every business runs on data, but while companies invest heavily in understanding their customers and their markets, many struggle to access and act on their most valuable data of all: their people data. Without a clear, connected view of their workforce, leaders face difficulty answering fundamental questions, such as do we have the right skills to deliver on our strategy? Where are we at risk of turnover? Do we have the right people in the right roles to optimize production and meet customer demand?

The impact of getting people analytics right is undeniable. According to research from IDC, organizations that prioritize insights models and performance processes rooted in people data are more likely to see meaningful gains across the board: 98% continuously realize stronger employee satisfaction, 90% experience a boost in workforce performance toward strategic goals, and 87% see improved employee retention.

Yet for many organizations, the challenge isn’t recognizing the value of people data—it’s unlocking it. Data lives in silos, systems don’t connect, and insights that could drive strategy often stay buried in spreadsheets or dashboards. And let’s face it—the power of AI rests on data. Without harmonized data in one place, organizations can’t fully tap into AI’s potential to deliver proactive insights, predictive intelligence, and personalized recommendations that drive better business decisions.

That’s why SAP announced the People Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, now generally available, earlier this year. Built on SAP BDC, People Intelligence is an AI-driven application that can bring together people, skills, and business data—from SAP SuccessFactors solutions and beyond—into actionable insights that help leaders make more informed people and business decisions.

At Success Connect at SAP Connect earlier this month, we announced new prebuilt insights in People Intelligence for recruiting, learning, succession, career development planning, and performance and goals management—helping to make it even easier for organizations to translate workforce data into measurable impact.

Turning data into decisions

People Intelligence combines unified data from across the enterprise with AI-driven predictions to help forecast workforce needs, anticipate labor costs and risks, and strengthen workforce planning. And with Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, HR teams can instantly get contextual, actionable answers to critical business questions such as:

What’s the total count of our workforce?

Are employees being compensated equitably across similar roles and demographics?

What are the key skills gaps within my workforce, and what teams are most affected?

What’s the most effective way to acquire high-demand skills?

Too often, workforce data exists in isolation from finance, supply chain, and operational metrics, which makes it nearly impossible to see how people decisions impact business results. People Intelligence can change that. By linking workforce insights to core business data in SAP Business Data Cloud, leaders can understand how talent strategies affect productivity, compliance, profitability, and agility, and they can act in real time.

Building a future-ready workforce

The future of work will be defined by rapid change: accelerating AI adoption, shifting skills requirements, and evolving employee expectations. Organizations that are hamstrung by siloed data or manual analysis will always be a step behind.

People Intelligence helps provide the foundation and insights to move forward with confidence. By harnessing people data with the same rigor as financial or customer data, organizations gain clarity on how skills, roles, and costs are evolving—and the foresight to stay ahead of what’s next.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer at SAP SuccessFactors.