SAP IBP Achieves Top Customer Choice Status Across Major Software Review Platforms

Customer satisfaction has always been the cornerstone of successful businesses. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the voice of the customer carries even more significance.

With the proliferation of software review platforms, customers now have the power to influence purchasing decisions by sharing their authentic experiences. Recent trends show that businesses that are prioritizing customer satisfaction are not only thriving, but also setting new industry standards.

SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) has emerged as the clear leader in supply chain planning among customers. This recognition is consistently reflected across major software review platforms: Gartner Peer Insights, TrustRadius, and G2. The overwhelming support underscores the leadership of SAP IBP and validates SAP’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.

Recent success at the SAP Connect event in Las Vegas, where we introduced supply chain planning reimagined, has catapulted SAP IBP to the forefront of the industry. It now leads in customer satisfaction across all major review platforms.*

Gartner Peer Insights: Industry-Leading Performance

SAP IBP current rating: 4.8/5.0 (based on 51 reviews in the past 12 months)

Our 4.8 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, a highly influential enterprise software review platform, reflects exceptional customer satisfaction and implementation success. This combination provides unmatched credibility in competitive situations and clear validation of the leadership position of SAP IBP.

TrustRadius: Trusted and Top Rated

SAP IBP current rating: 8.4/10 (107 reviews)

8.4/10 (107 reviews) Recognition: 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award (announcement pending)

Winning the TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award for 2026 validates our customer-centric approach and reinforces our market leadership. The substantial base of 107 reviews provides statistical credibility and demonstrates a clear differentiation in customer experience.

G2: Recognized Leader

SAP IBP current rating: 4.3/5.0 (251 reviews)

Being recognized as a Leader in G2’s Demand Planning Grid reflects the position of SAP IBP as a top-three solution in the Demand Planning category, backed by 251 customer reviews. This volume of authentic customer feedback is particularly valuable for prospects conducting due diligence.

These achievements are a testament to our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our customers. As we move forward, we remain committed to innovating and delivering industry-leading solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations. Stay tuned for more exciting developments and advances in supply chain planning as we continue to redefine the market together.

*Review data as of November 5, 2025