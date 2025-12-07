Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently transforming the world of work. Investments are enormous and the technology is evolving rapidly—as we’re currently seeing with agentic AI.

Beyond the technologies being deployed, the ability to use them meaningfully in daily work is becoming central. This is also seen as the major challenge of AI adoption. Developing AI skills has thus become a strategic priority.

For SAP customers and partners, the question is how to upskill their teams effectively. Because without the right skills and abilities, the best software is useless.

Here you’ll find seven tips for developing AI skills specifically for the SAP context.

1. Learn the fundamentals of AI

There are many learning resources for the basics in the form of e-learning courses or webinars. Some are even free, such as many courses from SAP. We’ve compiled key AI learning offerings here: on AI in general, Joule, and SAP Business AI, as well as the important topic of ethics and responsible AI.

2. Self-assessment: Where do I stand?

Everyone should understand the fundamentals of AI; after that, you can deepen your knowledge in targeted areas. The SAP Business AI self assessment can help with this self-reflection. Here you can rate yourself in the areas of awareness, m, knowledge, and application skills. The topic areas include Joule, including copilot and agents; embedded AI; machine learning services on SAP Business Technology Platform; SAP Build and Joule Studio; responsible AI; and implementation of SAP Business AI. First results show that many respondents show a high motivation, while technical application skills still need more improvement.

3. Deepening by topic and role: Which AI skills are still needed?

Once you’ve assessed yourself as a team or individual, the various SAP learning offerings—information also available here on the SAP AI Training page—can help you create your own learning plan. Looking at the relevant topic areas, your own role, and preferred learning formats makes orientation and selection easier.

4. Set learning goals and document successes

Many people find it helpful to set concrete learning goals and schedule specific learning times; for example, in their own calendar. Documenting and reflecting on learning progress and “aha” moments also helps you and others, whether through blogs on SAP Community, a personal learning journal in digital notes, or simply verbally within your team. AI certification like for generatice AI developers might also be a more formal way to check and document your skills.

5. Learn from and with others

In peer learning, you learn through barcamps, workshops, discussion rounds, communities, study groups, networking meetups, or promptathons, a type of hackathon where small groups solve challenges from their daily work using AI tools. Along with SAP, companies like Deutsche Telekom and Continental are already using this format.

Learning through exchange in communities—such as the SAP Community on SAP Business AI with its many blogs and discussions—is another format for learning with peers. SAP Learning Hub also offers numerous AI live sessions led by SAP experts where you can ask questions.

6. Learn through experience and doing

With such generic technologies as AI, it’s important for everyone to explore for themselves where AI can help them and to try things hands-on. Whether in learning projects where you experiment with and reflect on new AI tools, or in team workshops. For workshops, the SAP AppHaus innovation toolkit with templates can help—including for Joule agent discovery, AI agent design, SAP Business AI design, and SAP Business AI exploration. Discovery and exploration should happen at the strategic level, but it’s also very helpful at the team level. The practice systems in SAP Learning Hub can also assist with hands-on practice as you see Joule and embedded AI features in many training systems.

The field of AI is evolving rapidly, so regular learning, updating, and trying out new tools is essential. Podcasts, the resources mentioned in this article, SAP’s AI newsletter, and the diverse array of SAP events can help with this. Or why not build your own news-update agent for your own context?

Summary and outlook

AI learning in the SAP ecosystem is a business-critical, continuous task. You only understand AI by applying it and actively engaging with it. Additionally, it’s important to adapt to these new technologies—or even to completely rethink tasks and processes. Complete a self-assessment, create a learning plan by yourself and with your peers, and book the learning offerings relevant to you today.

Thomas Jenewein is a business development manager at SAP.