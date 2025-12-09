SAP Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Gartner has once again recognized SAP as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software (FP&A).

2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software Read the report

We believe this recognition reflects SAP’s continued commitment to innovation, customer success, and delivering extended planning and analysis solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today’s uncertain business environment.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant can help FP&A professionals assess which vendors are best suited for their purposes. The analyst firm defines financial planning software as solutions that enable FP&A transformation and cover planning, budgeting, forecasting, modeling, performance reporting, and agile insights.

SAP was recognized as a Leader by Gartner for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Unify business planning with SAP Business Data Cloud

SAP continues to build on its market leadership by accelerating its vision for unified business planning. With the introduction of SAP Business Data Cloud earlier in 2025, the company has brought together operational, financial, and strategic planning on a single, trusted data foundation. This benefits financial professionals and other strategic planners by eliminating silos and enabling real-time, AI-driven insights for intelligent planning across the enterprise.

SAP Analytics Cloud in SAP Business Data Cloud provides a powerful tool to customers that drive enterprise planning. Customers benefit from the following capabilities:

Intelligent planning: Machine learning and generative AI automate forecasting and predictive planning by simulating best, worst, and realistic “what-if” scenarios — and providing smart recommendations. This aligns with SAP’s agentic AI vision, in which agents continuously monitor internal and external data, proactively identifying risks and opportunities for planners.

Machine learning and generative AI automate forecasting and predictive planning by simulating best, worst, and realistic “what-if” scenarios — and providing smart recommendations. This aligns with SAP’s agentic AI vision, in which agents continuously monitor internal and external data, proactively identifying risks and opportunities for planners. Seamless planning: Deep integration with SAP Datasphere enables live access to governed, semantically-rich data without replication. This supports live reporting, collaborative planning and analysis, and data-driven decision-making with one tool for data preparation, modeling, planning, and analytics.

Deep integration with SAP Datasphere enables live access to governed, semantically-rich data without replication. This supports live reporting, collaborative planning and analysis, and data-driven decision-making with one tool for data preparation, modeling, planning, and analytics. Extended planning and analysis: Customers can plan across all lines of business by combining transactions, analytics, and planning with SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors software, SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, and third-party data.

Customers can plan across all lines of business by combining transactions, analytics, and planning with SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors software, SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, and third-party data. SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC) modernization: SAP BPC customers can modernize planning to a scalable, cloud-native environment with enhanced collaboration and AI capabilities.

SAP’s unified approach is already delivering measurable value for customers worldwide. By leveraging SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud for planning, organizations are achieving faster, more accurate forecasts, streamlined planning, and greater alignment between finance and operations.

Customers successful with SAP Analytics Cloud for planning include Blue Diamond Growers, BMW, Calleway Golf, Decathlon, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Mondelez, Stihl, and many others across all industries.

Kemira Oyj, a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions, accelerated its digital transformation by deploying SAP Analytics Cloud for planning. Kemira simplified over 50 percent of legacy master data and harmonized data structures to the cloud across 400 plants in 37 countries within 15 months. This transformation enables real-time financial planning for more than 1,000 users, and enhances forecast accuracy, supporting agile decision-making, sustainability goals, and future-ready business models.

Taras Podbereznyj, CIO of Kemira Oyj, said, “Data is at the heart of our transformation program. It will continue to steer the company as the foundation for innovation and insights, supporting new digital business models and levels of agility and helping us become more competitive in the market.”

Looking ahead

As organizations navigate increasing uncertainty and volatility, SAP remains dedicated to helping customers turn data into action. Moreover, the company vision is clear: to provide the most comprehensive, intelligent, and trusted planning platform, helping every business make confident plans across the enterprise and perform at their best in the face of uncertainty.

Dan Yu is chief marketing officer of SAP Business Data Cloud.

Get SAP news, stories, and highlights from SAP delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe to the SAP News Center newsletter

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.