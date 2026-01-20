SAP Fieldglass: Recognized by Analysts and Customers as a Leader in Workforce Management

The extended workforce is now at the core of business transformation. Organizations everywhere are looking for technology partners that deliver not just scale, but also intelligence, agility, and innovation.

That’s why the latest recognition from two of the industry’s most respected research firms—Ardent Partners and Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)—means so much to us at SAP. Their findings reinforce what we see every day: SAP Fieldglass isn’t just keeping up with the industry, we’re setting the standard for innovation, execution, and customer value.

Market leadership confirmed by independent analysts

The 2025 VMS Technology Advisor from Ardent Partners named SAP Fieldglass a “Market Leader,” a distinction reserved for providers with universal strengths and top-tier execution. The evaluation looked at every aspect of our portfolio, from supporting the full scope of managing the external workforce—requisitions, candidates, projects, direct sourcing, SOW/services procurement, integrations, and AI—to our execution ability, client success, references, talent ecosystem, product vision, and future of work readiness.

We’re especially proud to be recognized as an “Elite Performer” in four critical categories: AI Innovation, SOW and Services Procurement, Direct Sourcing, and Total Talent Management. Ardent Partners highlights SAP Fieldglass’ deep integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Build Work Zone, and the AI solution Joule, positioning it as a strategic hub for managing external talent and optimizing services procurement. Joule is transforming how users interact with the portfolio, offering conversational, data-driven guidance for requisition creation, SOW intake, job description design, and workflow acceleration.

SIA’s VMS Global Landscape & Differentiators Showcase also confirms SAP Fieldglass’ global leadership. The portfolio operates in more than 180 countries, supports 22 languages, and enables invoicing in 118 countries, making it the largest footprint in the industry. This extensive reach is further underscored by consistently strong customer retention, reflecting the deep trust and satisfaction SAP Fieldglass enjoys among global enterprises.

Recognition from leading analyst firms is important, but what matters most is the experience of our customers. SAP Fieldglass has also been ranked as a category leader by TrustRadius, a respected platform for verified customer reviews. TrustRadius rankings are based on direct feedback from real users, making it a powerful complement to analyst evaluations. While analyst reports validate market position and strategic capabilities, TrustRadius highlights the day-to-day value customers experience, such as ease of use, depth of functionality, and overall satisfaction. This dual endorsement, from both industry experts and actual practitioners, reinforces SAP Fieldglass’ commitment to delivering solutions that can meet business needs and exceed customer expectations.

Innovation at the core: AI, automation, and analytics

Innovation is at the heart of SAP Fieldglass’ value proposition. The portfolio’s embedded AI solution, Joule, helps users initiate job requisitions, design and translate job descriptions, and accelerate approvals through a conversational interface. Rate benchmarking helps ensure customers stay competitive with market rates. Document AI can automate structured SOW creation, while machine learning and skills ontology models can power advanced candidate matching and workforce planning.

SIA notes that SAP Fieldglass’ “AI-first” product strategy is embedding intelligence into every workflow, emphasizing seamless data extraction, intuitive user experiences, and impactful use cases across applications. The business intelligence suite delivers real-time and historical analytics, benchmarking tools, and persona-based dashboards, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions at every stage of the talent lifecycle.

Comprehensive capabilities for a modern workforce

What distinguishes SAP Fieldglass is its wide-ranging and comprehensive set of features. The portfolio allows users to effectively manage all kinds of external labor expenses—whether that’s contingent labor, services procurement, independent contractors, high-volume workers, or field services. It offers streamlined onboarding, advanced and customizable tools for global compliance, AI-driven workflows, and robust skills extraction, helping to ensure depth and efficiency in every area. Additionally, its compliance and audit capabilities, mobile accessibility, and dashboards supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion help create a holistic solution.

SIA’s research, based on 23 in-depth VMS surveys and 36 customer assessments, found SAP Fieldglass excels in supplier management, time/expense/billing, SOW capabilities, candidate sourcing, technical functionality, and customer perceptions. Customers cite the portfolio’s innovation, influence over roadmap evolution, and ability to scale with their programs. The open API framework, pre-built integrations, and strong MSP partnerships create a connected ecosystem that can support even the most complex workforce strategies.

Customer experience and ecosystem strength

Customer experience is another area where SAP Fieldglass shines. SIA’s customer perception data shows high marks for platform stability, ease of use, integration quality, adaptability, and support. Customers appreciate the portfolio’s innovation, the ability to influence roadmap evolution, and its capacity to scale with their programs.

Both Ardent Partners and SIA emphasize SAP Fieldglass’ commitment to continuous innovation. The “AI-first” and “suite-first” strategies focus on embedding intelligence into every workflow and delivering seamless, end-to-end business processes across the SAP ecosystem. Key areas of ongoing investment include skills-based hiring, AI, enhanced analytics, and high-volume workforces for SOW management.

A portfolio for the future of work

The latest findings from Ardent Partners and SIA reaffirm SAP Fieldglass’ leadership, vision, and relentless focus on customer value. Combined with customer-driven recognition from TrustRadius, SAP Fieldglass stands as a proven leader in delivering solutions that can empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their extended workforce—today and for the future of work.

Learn more about SAP Fieldglass.

Amber Roth vice president of Global Presales & Strategy for SAP Fieldglass.