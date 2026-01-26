SAP has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites.* We believe this recognition reflects SAP’s continued commitment to delivering a comprehensive, enterprise-grade suite powered by platform modernization, agentic AI innovation, and global scale. SAP Ariba solutions and SAP Business Network together provide the depth, breadth, and intelligence required to support procurement and finance organizations worldwide.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.

Building resilience and control across every category of spend

Organizations are under increasing pressure to manage costs, improve agility, and drive measurable outcomes. SAP’s connected and intelligence-driven source-to-pay suite is designed to help customers meet these challenges head on.

SAP Ariba solutions can deliver broad and deep functionality across the full source-to-pay lifecycle, spanning sourcing, contracting, procurement, invoicing, and supplier management. With the industry’s largest supplier network, SAP enables buyers and suppliers to collaborate with confidence, consistency, and scale.

SAP’s investment priorities: platform modernization and agentic AI innovation

Rather than reflecting external judgments, SAP’s strategic focus is centered on advancing its platform foundation, AI capabilities, and user experience to help customers operate with greater intelligence and agility. Our long‑term investments concentrate on three core areas:

Modernizing the platform for the future

A platform update arriving in 2026 will complete the modernization of SAP’s technical architecture. This modernized foundation can deliver greater extensibility, improved performance, and faster delivery of innovation, particularly in agentic and generative AI.

Harness the power of AI-enhanced procurement with the speed, intelligence, and scalability of an integrated source-to-pay suite Learn more

Built as an AI-native architecture, the next-generation platform can embed intelligence directly into workflows to help anticipate needs, guide decision-making, and automate actions across the entire source-to-pay process. This positions SAP to deliver the first truly AI-native source-to-pay suite built for the future of procurement.

Expanding intelligence with Joule

Joule plays a central role in bringing intelligence and insight to every stage of the source-to-pay process. Joule’s advanced AI agents can help automate tasks, support decision-making, enhance compliance, and unlock new productivity across sourcing, procurement, and supplier collaboration.

Reimagining the user experience

SAP is delivering an updated, consistent UI/UX across SAP applications. For procurement teams, this means smoother navigation, modernized interfaces, and enriched contextual intelligence, including enhanced supplier 360 profiles and strengthened collaboration capabilities.

Strengthening global scale and operational flexibility

SAP continues to demonstrate industry-leading global scale, supporting high-volume transactions and diverse compliance requirements across regions and industries. With multiple cloud deployment options across major hyperscalers and a robust portfolio of security and regulatory certifications, including FedRAMP, customers can operate confidently wherever they do business.

Connected solutions across SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite

SAP Business Network remains the largest supplier network in the source-to-pay market, spanning more than 190 countries. SAP’s broader spend ecosystem—including innovations such as SAP Ariba Category Management, the Spend Intelligence package in SAP Business Data Cloud, and SAP Ariba Intake Management—enables organizations to unify data, intelligence, and processes across sourcing, procurement, invoicing, and spend management.

Importantly, SAP’s capabilities extend well beyond traditional source-to-pay. Through connected solutions covering travel and expense, contingent workforce management, external labor, and additional spend categories, SAP provides a truly comprehensive spend management platform that can deliver visibility and control across the full spectrum of enterprise spend.

As organizations increasingly operate in heterogeneous application landscapes, SAP helps deliver openness, security, and extensibility so customers can maintain cohesive and connected processes throughout SAP and non-SAP environments.

Customer impact: outcomes that scale

Customers across industries and regions continue to demonstrate what’s possible with SAP’s source-to-pay solutions. Organizations report meaningful improvements in areas such as compliance, cost optimization, supplier collaboration, operational efficiency, and workforce productivity—from managing millions of invoices to running global sourcing initiatives to scaling AI-powered automation across distributed operations.

SAP remains deeply committed to helping procurement and finance organizations navigate complexity with confidence. Our investments in platform modernization, agentic AI, user experience, and cross-suite integration are all grounded in a single mission: to help customers achieve sustainable, long-lasting impact.

We’re grateful for this recognition and energized by the opportunity to deliver even greater value in the years ahead.

Learn more about source-to-pay solutions from SAP. Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites report here.

Fang Chang is EVP and chief product officer for SAP Procurement and External Workforce Solutions.

Baber Farooq is senior vice president and head of Market Strategy for SAP Procurement and External Workforce solutions.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, January 21, 2026 – ID G00833291, by Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Magnus Bergfors, Alex Brady

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.