SAP Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

SAP has been recognized as a Leader for the 12th consecutive year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems.*

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We believe this recognition reflects SAP’s continued focus on helping organizations run resilient, efficient, and increasingly intelligent transportation operations in a rapidly changing global logistics environment.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

We believe SAP’s placement as a Leader underscores our commitment to ongoing innovation across transportation, logistics execution, and supply chain orchestration.

Addressing today’s transportation challenges

Transportation operations are under constant pressure, from cost volatility and capacity constraints to sustainability requirements and rising customer expectations. Organizations need solutions that help them plan, execute, and adapt across increasingly complex networks while maintaining visibility and control.

SAP Transportation Management and SAP Business Network for Logistics are designed to support these needs through a holistic, end‑to‑end approach. By connecting freight procurement, planning, execution, and settlement on a single platform, SAP helps organizations respond more effectively to disruptions, align transportation decisions with broader supply chain objectives, and support compliance with regional and industry‑specific requirements.

A platform built for complex, global operations

SAP Transportation Management supports organizations operating across multiple modes, regions, and industries. Built to scale with business growth, the solution is designed to support complex, global transportation networks while enabling standardization and process consistency across operations.

Customers across industries—including consumer products, chemicals, agriculture, mining, retail, wholesale distribution, and industrial manufacturing—use SAP Transportation Management to manage complex transportation networks at scale. Industry‑specific capabilities from SAP, such as support for automotive and mill and mining operations, along with integration with SAP Joule for Consultants, help organizations address specialized requirements while accelerating time to value. Dedicated industry business units further tailor go‑to‑market strategies and solutions to industry‑specific challenges.

Advancing transportation management with AI

Data-driven decision-making is increasingly essential for transportation operations. SAP continues to invest in AI-driven capabilities that help automate processes, improve responsiveness, and increase productivity.

Recent innovations include AI-assisted use cases such as goods receipt processing, as well as the integration of conversational planning into transportation planning workflows. These capabilities are designed to help planners and operators work more efficiently by reducing manual effort and supporting faster, more informed decisions across execution and settlement processes. SAP Joule for Consultants is another recent AI innovation that accelerates solution adoption by offering instant, expert-level guidance and best practice recommendations for solution configuration.

Supporting a connected logistics landscape

Transportation does not operate in isolation. SAP’s logistics portfolio brings together transportation, warehousing, and business network collaboration on a cohesive foundation.

This includes the recent general availability of SAP Logistics Management, a new solution designed to support regional and local distribution operations by combining transportation execution, warehouse processes, and carrier collaboration in a single offering. SAP Logistics Management complements SAP Transportation Management by helping organizations extend standardized logistics processes to satellite locations and growing operations, supporting broader adoption while reducing complexity. SAP Logistics Management can be deployed alongside SAP Transportation Management to support multi-tier transportation operations, providing the right tool for each level of complexity.

SAP Transportation Management, together with other logistics solutions from SAP, helps organizations modernize their logistics operations in a way that aligns with their broader ERP and supply chain strategies as they progress on their transformational journeys via RISE with SAP or SAP GROW.

Why organizations choose SAP Transportation Management

Organizations choose SAP Transportation Management to support complex transportation requirements across global and regional operations. The solution offers broad functional coverage, deep integration across the SAP supply chain portfolio, and the flexibility to support both advanced transportation networks and evolving business needs.

With continued investment across SAP Transportation Management, SAP Logistics Management, warehousing, and SAP Business Network for Logistics, SAP remains focused on helping organizations operate resilient transportation processes while supporting both global complexity and localized execution models.

Explore how SAP Transportation Management can help support resilient, intelligent, and sustainable transportation operations.

Till Dengel is global head of Product Marketing for Logistics and Asset & Service Management at SAP.

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*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Manav Jain, 30 March 2026.

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