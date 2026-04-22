The first time Flavio Proietti Pantosti entered a prison, he was immediately struck by the sense of oppression: “Walking down the long, straight corridors, the intense feeling of confinement was overwhelming, matched only by the profound relief upon leaving.” This first encounter as a volunteer in an Italian correctional facility inspired Proietti Pantosti, founder of social enterprise Reoassunto, to help inmates regain control of their lives during imprisonment.

“Reoassunto provides dedicated support for reintegration,” Proietti Pantosti said. “Our goal is to significantly reduce the rate of reoffending among first-time convicts.” As processes for reintegration are complex and time consuming, he had the idea to set up an offline, server-based AI tool to help inmates with job applications as well as an AI agent to automate the complex tax paperwork for companies that offer jobs for inmates. But he and his organization didn’t have the skills or funds to create an AI prototype to realize his concept.

How AI Can Help Scale Social Impact Click the button below to load the content from YouTube. Always allow YouTube Video by Rana Hamzakadi, Natalie Hauck, and Alex Januschke

A community of changemakers

This is when ChangemakerXchange came in, a global support community for young social entrepreneurs and a long-standing partner of SAP. In 2025, this organization established a program for social entrepreneurs and NGOs to experiment with AI capabilities and implement AI tools and features to fix one challenge common to all social enterprises: a lack of helping hands in combination with a large volume of small, sometimes repetitive tasks.

According to Matthias Scheffelmeier, co-founder of ChangemakerXchange, young changemakers are tackling the most pressing issues of our time but are often stretched and under-resourced. “We believe helping them mindfully and ethically adopt AI tools allows them to focus on their key expertise and therefore scale their impact in the world,” he said. “To address this, the ChangemakerXchange AI program provides customized support, in-person gatherings, and a public toolkit to help young entrepreneurs navigate AI.”

As the longest-standing corporate partner, SAP has supported social enterprise ChangemakerXchange for more than eight years. Beyond just financial support from the company, SAP employees joined local cohorts of social enterprises, shared knowledge on AI, and brainstormed how individual ideas could be brought to life.

ChangemakerXchange initiated the Possibilists, a global alliance for youth innovation. The Possibilists conducted a global study on the needs and challenges young change makers face with AI. The study showed that while 65% use AI almost daily, 70% lack knowledge on how to navigate AI tools proactively for their purpose.

ChangemakerXchange’s Possibilists study on AI In early 2025, more than 2,000 young changemakers aged 14 to 35 from 110 countries were surveyed as part of the Possibilists Study 2025. Read the complete survey on how they use AI as well as their concerns and expectations here.

From environment to politics

Entrepreneurs in the European cohort of the ChangemakerXchange AI program cover environmental, social, and political projects.

One of them, Romania-based social enterprise Station Europe, aims to make democracy accessible, especially for young people from rural areas. “We empower young people to engage in participatory democracy, embrace creative activism, identify and address disinformation campaigns, and design policy recommendations that reflect their communities’ needs,” said Alin Gramescu, president & co-founder of Station Europe. To support these goals, the organization launched a collaborative platform in 2024 called AMPLIFY: Citizens that allows young people to explore new formats of political participation, taking them right into the heart of the policymaking process. Participants in hands-on workshops learn how to start from an actual issue or need and create a policy recommendation—with AI clustering and processing workshop findings. This results in recommendations for government authorities based on the input of thousands of young people.

“AI will help connect policymakers and young people. Within one year, we condensed more than 1,400 papers from over 80 workshops,” Gramescu said. “Opening the platform to additional countries will exponentially increase the volume of data we will be dealing with.” When asked for the value ChangemakerXchange added for his organization, he said “I knew what I wanted to build to manage this content, but I needed the step-by-step technical guidance to make it happen.”

Working in responsible AI or looking to accelerate the success of your social enterprise by leveraging AI? Apply for one of the upcoming Changemakerxchange cohorts Register for the cohort waitlist

Education as foundation for progress

Education is often described as the cornerstone of progress, and for Alexia von Salomon, concept & learning designer at Education Innovation Lab, this belief is her daily motivation.

“For me, education is the foundation for social innovation,” von Salomon said. As a leader in educational transformation, she sees a lack of relevant future skills conveyed at schools in Germany and aims as high as transforming Germany’s education system.

Besides conducting workshops at schools, she creates learning experiences for teachers and pupils, like the learning platform “digital sparks for the future.” To scale reach, Education Innovation Lab focuses on self-guided learning platforms and train-the-trainer sessions for school teachers.

von Salomon uses AI to co-create and validate new concepts. “This helped me to be more creative and think outside the box,” she said. “Using AI for early testing how minors would interact with learning content and tools reduces the iterations we need before actually conducting tests in schools.”

She said that being part of the ChangemakerXchange program not only gave her the opportunity to get to know the right people in the tech industry, but to shift her perspective on AI and increase her use of AI tools. Her personal goal is to shape a future where learning is not just about knowledge, but about empowerment and transformation. “From my perspective, key skills for minors in a future influenced by AI will be creativity and critical thinking—to use the opportunity AI offers without suffering from the potential negative impacts,” she said.

Serving business and society

More than 1,500 social entrepreneurs in over 130 countries are part of ChangemakerXchange’s global community. “True innovation happens when changemakers challenge the status quo and create solutions that serve both business and society,” Scheffelmeier emphasized. For him, social enterprises are not just businesses, but catalysts for inclusive growth and sustainable impact. “By combining technology with the vision of social innovators, we can scale solutions that address global challenges and build a future where profit and purpose go hand in hand,” he said.