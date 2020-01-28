WALLDORF, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
- New Cloud Bookings Up 25%; Up 31% Excluding Infrastructure as-a-Service in FY 2019
- IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 39%; Non-IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 40% in FY 2019
- Cloud and Software as Well as Total Revenue Up 12% in FY 2019
- Cloud Gross Margin Up 5pp in FY 2019
- IFRS Operating Profit Down 21%; Non-IFRS Operating Profit Up 15% in FY 2019
- IFRS Operating Margin Down 6.8pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Up 0.8pp in FY 2019
- IFRS Earnings per Share Down 18%; Non-IFRS Earnings per Share Up 18% in FY 2019
- 2020 Total Revenue and Operating Profit Outlook Increased from Previous 2020 Ambition
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduced for the Fifth Year in a Row; On Track for Being Carbon Neutral by 2025
- Women Representation in Workforce 34%; Women in Management 26%, Remains Committed to Goal of 30% by 2022
SAP Cloud Growth, Margin Focus and SAP S/4HANA Adoption Power 2019 Results
SAP’s strategy to be the experience company powered by the intelligent enterprise is resonating. More and more customers are turning to SAP and Qualtrics to close their experience gap. At the same time, we continue to see strong adoption of S/4HANA as the core of the intelligent enterprise across all deployment models.
Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, Co-CEOs
For the fifth year in a row, we delivered on our full year outlook. I am particularly proud of our strong increase in non-IFRS profits and margins while continuing our remarkable top line momentum. This success would not have been possible without the dedication, innovative spirit and discipline of our people.
Luka Mucic, CFO