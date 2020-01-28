WALLDORF, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

SAP’s strategy to be the experience company powered by the intelligent enterprise is resonating. More and more customers are turning to SAP and Qualtrics to close their experience gap. At the same time, we continue to see strong adoption of S/4HANA as the core of the intelligent enterprise across all deployment models.

Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, Co-CEOs

For the fifth year in a row, we delivered on our full year outlook. I am particularly proud of our strong increase in non-IFRS profits and margins while continuing our remarkable top line momentum. This success would not have been possible without the dedication, innovative spirit and discipline of our people.

Luka Mucic, CFO