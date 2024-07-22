WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Current cloud backlog of €14.8 billion, up 28%, both at nominal and constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 25%, underpinned by 33% Cloud ERP Suite revenue growth, all at nominal and constant currencies

Total revenue up 10%, both at nominal and constant currencies

IFRS cloud gross profit up 29%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 28% and up 29% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit down 11% due to restructuring expenses of €0.6 billion. Non-IFRS operating profit up 33% and up 35% at constant currencies

2024 financial outlook reiterated. 2025 operating profit ambition increased to reflect anticipated incremental efficiency gains from expanded transformation program

“Our cloud growth momentum remained strong in Q2, with Business AI enabling many deals. We continue to execute on our transformation with great discipline, leading to an increase in our operating profit ambition for 2025. At the same time, we continue to invest into our transformation to be the leader in Business AI. Given our progress and strong pipeline, we are confident to achieve accelerating topline growth through 2027.” Christian Klein, CEO

We are staying squarely focused on delivering our outlook for this year. Our current cloud backlog growth during the second half of 2024, and especially in Q4 will be decisive to lay a solid foundation for our cloud revenue ambition for 2025. At the same time, we’ll continue to execute against our transformation plan to achieve our 2025 free cash flow ambition despite a mid-triple-digit million cash out for restructuring spilling into next year. Dominik Asam, CFO

