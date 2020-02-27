WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and it is accessible online at https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2019-annual-report-form-20f.

SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2019 is now available and accessible online at www.sapintegratedreport.com. The SAP Integrated Report 2019 discusses the company’s social, environmental and financial performance.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2019 and the SAP Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website www.sap.com/investor. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor@sap.com or via phone +49 6227 7-67336.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For more information, financial community only:

Stefan Gruber,+49 (6227) 7-44872,investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @SAPInvestor.

For more information, press only:

Susan Miller, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET

Marcus Winkler,+49 (6227) 7-67497, marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)