LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, and Jonathan Zittrain, expert on the governance of technology and Harvard University professor, are set to keynote SAP Ariba Live, taking place March 16-18 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

As keynote speakers, Bremmer will discuss the growing influence of today’s highly complex and volatile geopolitical environment on modern business, while Zittrain will share his insights on the future of technology. Sessions at SAP Ariba Live will focus on balancing responsiveness and responsibility in procurement, supply chain and external workforce management operations while navigating a myriad of external risk factors to drive better business outcomes.

Attendees can choose from more than 100 breakout sessions that will address critical topics such as:

How to digitally transform procurement

Maximizing business opportunities on Ariba Network

Strategies for more effective vendor management and supplier collaboration

Building ethical supply chains and driving diversity spend

The new world of work and growth of the external workforce

Executing an intelligent spend management strategy to manage all types of spend on a single platform

SAP Ariba Live is the largest spend management conference in the world. It brings together a diverse community of business leaders and professionals across procurement, supply chain, finance, HR and IT to experience the latest technologies, innovations and market trends with experts on SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions and industry influencers.

For more information and to register, visit the SAP Ariba Live website.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media contacts:

Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com ET

Geraldine Lim, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com