Due to the global health crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions that have been imposed on travel, group gatherings, and business operations, SAP and ASUG must transform the 2020 SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference from an in-person event to an online experience for customers, partners, and guests.

We are eager to provide all participants with a unique digital experience that will redefine the way we share information and engage with our communities, while delivering the best business outcomes.

Further, in order to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, supporting staff, and vendors, as well as comply with all applicable mandates, SAP will not hold any in-person customer events scheduled to occur in April, May, and June 2020. This decision serves as an opportunity for us to reimagine standard business practices today and well into the future.

“I am energized, motivated, and inspired by the opportunity to think differently about our event strategy and how we can use digital innovation to reach our diverse audiences,” said Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP. “These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary collaboration and new ways of thinking. We are committed to maintaining visibility with our customers and partners and producing relevant content that will help engage and inform them as the world navigates this crisis.”

We know how important these events are to the SAP community of customers, partners, media, analysts, and influencers, and are working hard to maintain the spirit and integrity of each of our events. Our goal is to provide the best possible content experience in the current environment we are navigating and we will share more details about our events as they solidify in the coming days.

FAQ

Why did SAP make this decision?

The health and well-being of our customers, partners, and employees are the top priority for SAP. The global health crisis resulting from COVID-19 has required SAP to cancel all in-person customer events scheduled to occur in April, May, and June 2020.

Which events are impacted by this decision?

All SAP in-person customer events globally, regardless of size or type, scheduled to occur in April, May, and June 2020, including the 2020 SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference, are impacted by this decision.

Will SAP continue to have a presence at industry, third party-led events?

The health, safety, and well-being of our employees is our top focus at SAP. Given the company’s effort and attendance required to participate in these events on site, which is not possible in the current environment, we must cancel our attendance at these events, and all other events scheduled to occur in April, May, and June 2020.

I have purchased a ticket for an SAP in-person event, will I be refunded?

Information about refunds or alternatives will be communicated on an event-by-event basis in the coming days.

I booked a hotel through the event Web site, will I be refunded?

Information about refunds or alternatives will be communicated on an event-by-event basis in the coming days.

I had important meetings booked with members of the SAP community while attending the event. How I can I reschedule meetings?

Your SAP contact will be in touch with you to help make accommodations to reschedule these important meetings.

Who do I contact for further information?

You will receive a communication from the event for which you have registered that will include further details, including contact information for any questions you may have.