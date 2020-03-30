Whether from an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, the Internet of Things (IoT), or social media, businesses have more data available to them than ever before. To take advantage of the insights this information can provide, businesses need a solid data management strategy. Topics such as data integration and orchestration have moved to the top of the IT priorities list.

In 2019, SAP brought SAP Data Hub to the cloud and released SAP Data Intelligence on SAP Cloud Platform. It s important to note that SAP Data Intelligence provides all the integration, orchestration, metadata management, connectivity, and rich services of SAP Data Hub with the services of SAP Leonardo Machine Learning in the cloud.

The name SAP Data Intelligence highlights the solution’s focus on intelligent data processing and operationalizing machine learning processes in enterprise landscapes. This combination allows customers to get the most out of their disparate data assets, which they can easily integrate, intelligently refine, and seamlessly use in their business processes. Data scientists can continue to work with the tools they know and love while IT focuses on prototyping to production to help ensure their innovation and machine learning projects can scale and be properly managed.

On March 20, we released the general availability of SAP Data Intelligence 3.0. One of the key points of this release is to provide customers with the freedom to choose their deployment model of choice — be it on premise, in the cloud, or a combination of both. The cloud service of SAP Data Intelligence is aligned with the on-premise and the bring you own license (BYOL) model, where customers can deploy on premise in their own data center or on any hyperscaler’s public or private cloud.

This release is also a major step forward to address large-scale enterprise deployments with holistic lifecycle management, elasticity, low total cost of ownership (TCO), and resilience. Finally, it adds a sophisticated business glossary and catalog enhancements as well as templates out of the box, and closes the feature gap between the on-premise and cloud versions.

Data Intelligence Combats Climate Change



The 2015 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris brought world nations together under the common cause of fighting climate change. Since then, there has been increased pressure on renewable energy producers to drive efficiencies and the expansion of renewable energy. It is estimated that over a trillion dollars’ worth of capital must be invested in renewable energy around the world to meet the UN’s 2030 climate goals.

SAP customer Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management GmbH is a renewable energy company that relies on data intelligence and analytics gathered from IoT-connected machines for investing more heavily into renewable energy to accelerate the emission-free power generation worldwide.

“Our IoT platform ɅRISTOTELES is based on SAP Data Intelligence and SAP HANA and seen as a leading digital solution for aggregating and correlating technical, meteorological, and financial data to form KPIs for investors and financial banks in the renewable energy market,” Hanno Schoklitsch, CEO and founder of Kaiserwetter, said. “The integration of SAP Data Intelligence with ɅRISTOTELES enables early technical failure detection and surface alerts, which allows our clients to minimize their investment risks while maximizing asset performance thanks to an increase in renewable power generation.”

For more details, see:

Andreas Wesselmann is senior vice president of SAP HANA & Analytics and Data Management & Platform at SAP.