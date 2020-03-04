The health and well-being of our employees, customers, partners, and communities are top priorities for SAP, and we have continued to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely.

Some of our own data has helped us understand the impact of COVID-19. For example, we have seen travel transactions in our SAP Concur network down 20 percent year-over-year. We will also be working closely across our ecosystem to put our technology to use wherever we can to soften the economic impact on our communities, such as announcing soon that Ariba Network will provide enhanced visibility and access to alternative sources of supply in affected supply chains.

Armed with this data and in full alignment with all leadership and product teams across SAP, we have collectively made the decision out of an abundance of caution related to the transmission of COVID-19 to cancel all SAP in-person events for the month of March 2020.

This decision covers all in-person events globally, regardless of size or type. This includes:

SAP Concur Fusion in Orlando, Florida, March 9-12

SAP Ariba Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 16-18

The SAP NOW events in March

This also covers our participation in all third-party events, including SXSW in Austin, Texas, March 13-20.

SAP Concur Fusion and SAP Ariba Live will offer a number of free and open digital experiences on the original event dates, as well as on-demand session content following.

The Qualtrics X4 Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah has been rescheduled to early fall 2020.

Please look for further communications on an event-by-event basis as we finalize alternative plans for each event.

While we regret any disruption or inconvenience that our decision may cause, we are committed to limiting the spread of this virus and safeguarding the health of our colleagues and communities.

FAQ

Why did SAP make this decision?

The health and well-being of our customers, partners, and employees are the top priority for SAP. Out of an abundance of caution related to the transmission of COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all SAP in-person events in the month of March 2020.

Which event(s) is impacted by this decision?

All in-person events globally, regardless of size or type, scheduled to occur in March 2020.

Will SAP continue to have a presence at industry, third party-led events such as SXSW and HIMSS?

The health and well-being of our employees is our top focus at SAP. Given the company effort and attendance required to participate in these events on-site, we have made the difficult but important decision to cancel our company attendance at these events, and all others during the month of March, so that our employees do not have to travel during this evolving situation with COVID-19.

Does this decision affect events after March 2020?

At this time, all events scheduled for April 2020 and beyond, including SAPPHIRE NOW + ASUG Annual Conference, will continue as planned.

I have purchased a ticket for the in-person event, will I be refunded?

Information about refunds or alternatives will be communicated on an event-by-event basis in the coming days.

I booked a hotel through the event website, will I be refunded?

Information about refunds will be communicated on an event-by-event basis in the coming days.

I had important meetings booked with members of the SAP community while attending the event. How I can I reschedule meetings?

Your SAP contact will be in touch with you to make accommodations to reschedule these important meetings.

Who do I contact for further information?

You will receive a communication from the event for which you have registered that will include further details, including contact information for any questions you may have.