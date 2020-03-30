The global health crisis resulting from COVID-19 is a new and serious situation for all of us.

In line with the guidelines and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, SAP training centers are closed until further notice. It is difficult to predict how the situation will develop, but we must assume that temporary closures could remain in place for an extended period.

As such, SAP has switched its classroom schedule for the second quarter of 2020 to virtual training on SAP Live Class. Courses scheduled for this period will be held as virtual events only. (If the situation improves sooner and training centers can be reopened, SAP will inform all registered participants immediately and proactively offer to change bookings back to classroom courses.)

Online Learning Alternatives: SAP Live Class, SAP Learning Hub

Today, people can acquire virtually the SAP skills their companies need for projects. SAP Live Class and SAP Learning Hub are ideal alternatives to classroom learning, and they demonstrate just how exciting digital learning can be. The range of courses offered has something for everyone and participants can make rapid learning progress.

The current status of operations at each training center is available here. The page also provides information about virtual learning options, including SAP Live Class and SAP Learning Hub.

To offer the best possible service in this new reality, SAP has significantly expanded the SAP Live Class portfolio for the second quarter of 2020, which means learners can continue to attend SAP training courses without leaving their homes. All course dates are listed in the SAP Training Shop.

SAP Live Class offers virtual classroom training powered by next-generation video technology. Coupled with video conferencing software from Zoom, the platform brings learners together in a virtual classroom. Expert instructors teach their courses via live video links, and all the participants have audio-visual connections so that they can interact with one another. They can speak to their instructor at any time, ask questions, or seek help. With a single click, they can share their screen with the instructor to receive direct, individual support.

For SAP Live Class, SAP recommends the following equipment, which should ideally be tested before the first course: a computer and monitor, a headset or speaker and microphone, a Web camera, and an Internet connection.

Those not familiar with SAP Live Class or unsure about participating in virtual training can try a free demo session; there are two available weekly (dates and information are available here). Registration is not necessary; participants should dial in via the access link 15 minutes before a session is due to begin.

In addition to virtual classroom events, SAP Learning Hub is available for self-learning. A subscription to SAP Learning Hub includes the digital learning platform, 24/7 access to online learning, interactive SAP learning rooms, and optional live SAP training systems in a public or private cloud environment. There are instructor-moderated learning communities, expert-led live webinars, thousands of e-learning courses and handbooks, and training systems. Free test access is valid for two weeks.

There are more ways to stay up to date as well, with a range of channels providing access to firsthand SAP knowledge. A podcast from SAP Education covers topical issues and trends in professional development in the SAP environment. Another option are SAP webinars.

This story originally appeared on the SAP Germany News Center.