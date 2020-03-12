WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced speakers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Medtronic Inc. will share their procurement and supply chain transformation journeys during the now-virtual SAP Ariba Live experience on March 18.

Thousands of professionals across procurement, supply chain, finance, HR and IT are expected to join the premier spend management event for thought-provoking insights and a dynamic experience on an engaging virtual platform. General session highlights to be live-streamed include:

Newly appointed SAP Procurement Solutions President Chris Haydon will kick off SAP Ariba Live, sharing SAP’s vision and strategy for the new era of spend management and external workforce management.

will kick off SAP Ariba Live, sharing SAP’s vision and strategy for the new era of spend management and external workforce management. Representatives from global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will discuss HPE’s digital transformation journey, its successes and its road to intelligent spend management.

will discuss HPE’s digital transformation journey, its successes and its road to intelligent spend management. Ian Bremmer , political scientist and president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, will discuss the growing influence of today’s complex and volatile geopolitical environment on businesses. Bremmer will also join Haydon and Sean Thompson, executive vice president, Network & Ecosystem, SAP Procurement Solutions , for a conversation on current geopolitical events affecting supply chains today and what organizations can do to protect their business in the present and anticipate issues in the future.

, political scientist and president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, will discuss the growing influence of today’s complex and volatile geopolitical environment on businesses. Bremmer will also join Haydon and , for a conversation on current geopolitical events affecting supply chains today and what organizations can do to protect their business in the present and anticipate issues in the future. SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan will discuss how the way work gets done has fundamentally changed, with external workers — contingent workers and service providers — now representing 42 percent of total workforce spend. Srinivasan will be joined by representatives from Medtronic Inc., the world’s largest medical technology company, to discuss the importance of the external workforce in fueling its business operations.

Attendees can also choose from over a dozen breakout sessions following the live stream, some of which will be led by customers, including:

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Puget Sound Energy

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

SAP Ariba Live is the largest spend management conference in the world. It brings together a diverse community of business leaders and professionals to experience the latest technologies, innovations and market trends with experts on SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions and industry influencers.

For more information about the live stream and to register for on-demand breakout session recordings, visit SAP Ariba Live and follow the #SAPAribaLive event hashtag.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media contacts:

Geraldine Lim, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PT

Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com , ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com