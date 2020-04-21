On Thursday, April 23, SAP is celebrating children with a one-of-a-kind, worldwide virtual event. In honor of the U.S. holiday, SAP’s Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day is a reimagined digital edition of the event that will be more special and impactful than ever before.

Especially in these moments where children might be feeling socially disconnected, SAP is not letting COVID-19 interrupt the decades-long, inspiring tradition of bringing your child to work. We think it is our collective responsibility to motivate them and bring them together.

We have partnered with No Kid Hungry to create the experience, which is open to any child anywhere, not just exclusively for SAP employees. We have extended invitations to customers, partners, and the entire SAP ecosystem to join in on the fun, which includes a star-studded cast of influencers, athletes, artists, and entertainers who are lending their time to this worthy cause. Participants will include:

Social media personality, dancer, and Tik Tok star Addison Rae

Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley from the NY Giants

from the NY Giants 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder

from the Oklahoma City Thunder Entrepreneur, supermodel, and Project Runway television host Karlie Kloss

NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and fullback Kyle Juszczyk

and fullback NHL All-Star Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks

from the San Jose Sharks 2017 US Open Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens

Sarah Hauser , International Windsurfing Tour Champion

, International Windsurfing Tour Champion Harlem Globetrotter Joyce Ekworomadu

Zerg player, StarCraft II from Team Liquid Dario “TLO” Wünsch

Wünsch A very special visit from a first responder

Special appearances from global pop group Now United and more!

The Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day fun begins April 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET at YouTube.com/SAP.