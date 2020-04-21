On Thursday, April 23, SAP is celebrating children with a one-of-a-kind, worldwide virtual event. In honor of the U.S. holiday, SAP’s Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day is a reimagined digital edition of the event that will be more special and impactful than ever before.
Especially in these moments where children might be feeling socially disconnected, SAP is not letting COVID-19 interrupt the decades-long, inspiring tradition of bringing your child to work. We think it is our collective responsibility to motivate them and bring them together.
We have partnered with No Kid Hungry to create the experience, which is open to any child anywhere, not just exclusively for SAP employees. We have extended invitations to customers, partners, and the entire SAP ecosystem to join in on the fun, which includes a star-studded cast of influencers, athletes, artists, and entertainers who are lending their time to this worthy cause. Participants will include:
- Social media personality, dancer, and Tik Tok star Addison Rae
- Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley from the NY Giants
- 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder
- Entrepreneur, supermodel, and Project Runway television host Karlie Kloss
- NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and fullback Kyle Juszczyk
- NHL All-Star Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks
- 2017 US Open Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens
- Sarah Hauser, International Windsurfing Tour Champion
- Harlem Globetrotter Joyce Ekworomadu
- Zerg player, StarCraft II from Team Liquid Dario “TLO” Wünsch
- A very special visit from a first responder
- Special appearances from global pop group Now United and more!