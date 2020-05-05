The SAP Ariba Live virtual experience continues starting today, with more than a dozen new sessions being released throughout the month.

Customers, industry experts, and leaders from SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass will explore timely topics that will help companies tackle the specific challenges they are facing right now and forge a path to greater business resiliency.

Business has never needed procurement more. When supply chains are disrupted, demand is unpredictable, and cost control and cashflow are critical, every company needs procurement and supply chain leaders to be strategic drivers.

SAP is bringing together a community of procurement, supply chain, finance, human resources (HR), and IT leaders to share insights and lessons learned to help organizations respond, recover, and reinvent.

Three fireside chats with live Q&A sessions will focus on business agility and stability.

Ryan Flynn, principal at Deloitte Consulting, LLP, and Chris Haydon, president of SAP Procurement Solutions, will discuss why spend management leaders need to become masters of complexity to add more strategic value to their organizations, as well as how leaders are distinguishing themselves.

Keith Baranowski, global vice president and general manager of SAP Ariba Solutions for Direct Spend, will talk with a representative from leading medical devices provider Stryker Corporation about collaborating with suppliers to unleash hidden value in the supply chain.

Vasanth Balasubramanian, global head of Account Services for SAP Fieldglass, and Molly Spatara, global vice president of Brand Experience for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, will discuss how agile organizations are using the external workforce to meet evolving business needs and maintain business continuity, along with the insights they are gaining along the way.

Ten on-demand sessions will cover supply chain resiliency, gaining visibility and actively managing a distributed external workforce, continuing to drive business value, and more.

Sean Thompson, executive vice president of Network and Ecosystem for SAP Procurement Solutions, will lead a discussion about building durable supply chains with Sheri Hinish, SupplyChainQueen and co-founder of Supply Chain Revolution; Sondra Scott, chief operating officer of Verisk Financial; and Padmini Ranganathan, vice president of SAP Ariba Risk and Sustainability Solutions.

Representatives from AGCO, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, and W.R. Grace & Co. will share best practices from their successful supply chain management programs, covering topics including supply chain collaboration, driving measurable savings outcomes and building out risk management capabilities.,

SAP Fieldglass experts will discuss how customers are managing their external workforce programs to drive business value, and how they achieve even greater success using the Digital Partner Network for SAP Fieldglass solutions.

For more information about the agenda and to register, visit aribalive.com