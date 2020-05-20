MANNHEIM, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by management at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

For the first time, the meeting was held entirely as a virtual meeting, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; 6,100 viewers watched the live stream.

For fiscal 2019, SAP shareholders will receive a dividend of €1.58 per share (previous year: €1.50). The total distribution to shareholders amounts to €1.86 billion. Dividends are slated for payment on or after May 26, 2020. The shareholders approved the acts of the Executive and Supervisory Board for the 2019 fiscal year.

Shareholders adopted an anticipatory resolution, which preserves the option to increase the share capital, that had expired in May 2020. This replaces identical resolutions from the years 2010 and 2015, which had not been used, and extends the possibility of a capital increase until 2025.

With an approval of 78%, the Annual General Meeting also adopted the proposal for the revised system of Executive Board remuneration. For the first time, this system links the company’s successes in the area of sustainability with the remuneration of the Executive Board.

