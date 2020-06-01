Due to the global health crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP has made the decision to transition its flagship events to a digital model and not host any in-person events for the remainder of 2020.

After monitoring the situation closely, we have made this decision to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, supporting staff, and vendors, while also complying with all applicable mandates that are in effect.

This decision covers all in-person events globally, including:

SAP TechEd events, scheduled for September, October, and November 2020

events, scheduled for September, October, and November 2020 SuccessConnect in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 15–17, 2020

in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 15–17, 2020 SAP Select EMEA in Barcelona, Spain, from October 26–28, 2020

in Barcelona, Spain, from October 26–28, 2020 Qualtrics X4 Summit, originally rescheduled for early fall 2020

We have also decided to cancel SAP’s in-person participation in most third-party events, effective until the end of this year.

We are taking this period as an opportunity to create digital experiences that will redefine the way we share information, deliver best practices, and engage with our communities in new and unique ways.

Stay tuned for further communications on an event-by-event basis as we finalize alternative plans for each event.

While we regret any disruption or inconvenience that our decision may cause, we are committed to limiting the spread of this virus and safeguarding the health of people and communities.