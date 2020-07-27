SAP Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Results

Walldorf, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half-year ended June 30, 2020.

This quarter demonstrated that our Intelligent Enterprise strategy clearly resonates with customers around the world. More than ever, the pandemic has proven that digitalization is no longer an option but a must-have to withstand challenging times and to achieve desired business outcomes. We will continue to invest in innovative offerings for our customers to drive business transformations and run complex business processes. We also aim to expand the ecosystem on our business technology platform to complement our solutions and foster growth.

Christian Klein, CEO

We were happy to see such a strong sequential improvement in software licenses revenue and a robust margin expansion. Our broad solution portfolio, unmatched industry and geographic diversification coupled with our strong base of more predictable revenue have allowed us to manage the COVID-19 crisis this quarter. With our investments in strategic growth areas we are confident we will not only weather the crisis but emerge even stronger. We were also pleased to see a strong acceleration in free cash flow despite the current market dynamics.

Luka Mucic, CFO