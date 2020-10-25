SAP Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

COVID-19 has created an inflection point for our customers. The move to the cloud combined with a true business transformation has become a must for enterprises, to gain resiliency and position them to emerge stronger out of the crisis. Together with our customers and partners we will co-innovate and reinvent how businesses run in a digital world. SAP will accelerate growth in the cloud to more than €22 billion in 2025 and expand the share of more predictable revenue to approximately 85%.

Christian Klein, CEO

In Q3 we continued to improve our operating margin against a strong prior year comparison amidst a challenging environment. Earnings per share and cash flow grew even more rapidly. This allows us to raise our 2020 free cash flow outlook even beyond the target communicated last November. Our expedited move to the cloud will ensure we continue our path as a cloud growth company while we remain focused on cost efficiency. These actions and our resilient business model position us well to meet our new ambition targets as uncertainty recedes.

Luka Mucic, CFO