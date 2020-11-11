A little celebrating is something we can all use right now, and the 2021 SAP Innovation Awards is something that does just that!

The program celebrates the achievements of companies and individuals around the globe that are harnessing the power of SAP solutions to thrive in our new reality and do more for their business, people, and the world. We’re excited to accept the position of executive sponsor for the SAP Innovation Awards 2021, along with SAP Executive Board Member Adaire Fox-Martin.

As the chief customer innovation officer for North America and the president of Customer Engagement and Experience at SAP, innovation and unforgettable customer experiences are at the heart of what we do. Being involved in a program that honors and rewards the achievements of our customers and partners creating positive social impact and helping the world run better is truly energizing.

Since inception in 2014, the SAP Innovation Awards has shown tremendous growth, from 27 submissions in the first year to almost 300 in 2020. We can’t wait to see what 2021 will bring. It is inspiring getting to know the incredible stories of innovation from all parts of the world, and we are proud to help amplify and shine a spotlight on these achievements.

For those not familiar with the SAP Innovation Awards, learn more by visiting the competition’s website, where you can find information on how to enter, the judging criteria, and frequently asked questions, as well as submissions by other participants.

To inspire your own 2021 entry, please take a look at a few of the winners from this past year:

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management: Using smart data analytics, predictive analytics, and machine learning, Kaiserwetter developed its ARISTOTELES platform to provide more certainty over changeable factors that impact renewable energy. It aggregates and correlates technical, meteorological, and financial data from wind and solar parks to maximize performance, minimize investment risks, and increase transparency. (2020 Winner)

Autodesk: Using Qualtrics CustomerXM and Qualtrics CoreXM, Autodesk reinvented its customer experience, transforming it from a reactive approach to one that proactively identifies customers that are struggling and allows them to take quick action to remedy issues. As a result, Autodesk increased its NPS score by 11 points, reduced support cases by eight percent, and much more. (2020 Winner)

Coca-Cola: To gain more control over its indirect spend across 10 countries, Coca-Cola FEMSA digitalized its procurement process using SAP Ariba, consolidating its multiple country and facility-based procurement functions into one centralized platform. It allows the company to leverage intelligence in its procurement decisions and gives it complete visibility and transparency into supplier negotiations. Coca-Cola has seen an 80 percent adoption rate with buyers and suppliers and achieved savings two years ahead of schedule. (2020 Winner)

For more inspiration, check out all the 2020 participants. We hope you will join in the fun of the 2021 SAP Innovation Awards and share your own success with us. Be sure to submit your story before February 1. We look forward to seeing your entry!