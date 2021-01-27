Partner Quotes: SAP Debuts Milestone Offering to Revolutionize Customer Business Transformation with Partners

WALLDORF — SAP today announced RISE with SAP, a milestone offering to propel customers’ holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises.

RISE with SAP offers customers at all stages of digital transformation a completely new way to redesign processes for better business outcomes. Along with its robust partner ecosystem, SAP will deliver fast time to value and flexibility to thrive amid change — all without high up-front investments.

Read the following comments from SAP partners about their involvement.

Accenture

“RISE with SAP provides a path for clients to transform into intelligent enterprises. With Accenture’s experience with SAP solutions and cloud deployments, we bring an exceptional combination of industry and functional expertise and innovation at scale to power transformation across every facet of the business. We deliver 360ᵒ value through a smart approach that uses automation, existing investments and modern implementation methods to deliver solutions with greater speed and less disruption.”

– Caspar Borggreve, Global Lead for the SAP Business Group, Accenture

All for One Group

“We serve and support our more than 2,000 customers with the entire SAP portfolio. Therefore, we very much welcome RISE with SAP as a cool move that will help customers and partners alike. RISE with SAP in combination with our service offering Conversion/4, which facilitates the changeover to SAP S/4HANA at a fixed monthly price, can enable our customers to migrate to SAP S/4HANA securely and quickly.”

– Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO, All for One Group

Atos

“RISE with SAP and Atos OneCloud share the same strategic intent: helping customers adopt an Intelligent Enterprise strategy and deploying intelligent technologies over any type of cloud on their own terms. We are proud to partner with SAP and leverage our industry-specific business solutions to drive our customers’ secure and decarbonized business transformation to become more successful, resilient and sustainable enterprises.”

– Robert Vassoyan, Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Sponsor for SAP, Atos

Capgemini

“RISE with SAP brings simplification to our clients and our business. With this offer, clients can enjoy a simplified cloud commercial model. When paired with Capgemini’s capabilities, this unlocks SAP’s value to support our clients’ business transformations with industry cloud and bundled services from SAP.”

– Brad Little, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Application Services, Capgemini

Cognizant

“Cognizant is proud to partner on RISE with SAP, a category-defining offering that will provide our clients ongoing and holistic business transformation as a service. Leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform, RISE with SAP strengthens Cognizant’s ability to engineer modern business processes and unlock new ways of running more agile intelligent enterprises, powered by cloud and at record speeds.”

– Jack Miller, SAP Global Markets Head, Cognizant

delaware International

“Running cloud solutions from SAP in its own core operations, delaware is thrilled to advise its customers for cloud adoption as it enables innovation while moving forward steadily. delaware strongly believes that RISE with SAP will become the reference for customers evolving into intelligent enterprises.”

– Eric Hiernaux, Managing Director, delaware International

Deloitte Consulting LLP

“Deloitte is excited to support RISE with SAP customers through offerings across the entire ‘advise, implement, operate’ spectrum. With a focus on continuous innovation and business transformation, RISE with SAP aligns tightly with the work we do every day as we help clients activate the built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise — and unlock real, measurable value with cloud and intelligent SAP solutions.”

– Jan Waals, Principal and Global SAP Chief Commercial Officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP

DXC Technology

“DXC Technology is excited to be a global service provider for RISE with SAP. Customers are looking for innovative, value-driven ways to grow. DXC solutions like Intelligent Application Operations and Cloud Migration span our Enterprise Technology Stack to help customers speed time to value when moving to the cloud. These benefits accelerate customers’ business transformation journeys, allowing them to be agile and better serve their customers and employees.”

– Giorgio Vanzini, Vice President, Global Head Strategic Alliances and Partners, DXC Technology

EY

“Moving to the cloud and adopting innovative digital solutions are now business imperatives due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. RISE with SAP provides clients with a simplified approach to creating an intelligent enterprise. Leveraging these technologies, EY industry knowledge and business transformation experience can help clients establish and implement cloud strategies to accelerate digital transformation.”

– Hanne Jesca Bax, EMEIA Markets & Accounts Leader and Global SAP Executive Sponsor, EY

HCL Technologies

“RISE with SAP presents a great market opportunity over the coming years. This partnership reflects HCL’s vast array of offerings and experience in the SAP space. We are uniquely positioned to provide a true 360-degree service to SAP customers moving to the cloud. Working together, we can ensure existing on-premise investments are not lost as organizations transition to SAP S/4HANA and accelerate their move to the cloud.”

– Kalyan Kumar, Corp. VP & CTO, HCL Technologies

IBM

“IBM is excited to partner on RISE with SAP, which provides new flexibility to help our mutual customers chart their best course to the Intelligent Enterprise aligned to their organizations’ needs. Leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform and packaging solutions around IBM’s AI-powered industry intelligent workflows and Accelerated Migration Factory offerings give customers more options to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

– Matt Schwartz, Global SAP Practice Leader, IBM

Infosys

“Infosys is excited about the RISE with SAP offering, which focuses on a customer’s uniqueness and provides flexibility to maximize existing investments. It also allows migration and innovation at customer speed, and offers on-premise capabilities with cloud economics. RISE with SAP combined with Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, will power enterprises’ digital transformation and enable them to become a Live Enterprise.”

– Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Infosys Ltd.

LTI

“As enterprises reimagine their business in post-COVID era, continuous transformation becomes imperative. RISE with SAP is an exceptionally relevant offering enabling enterprises to achieve this objective. LTI looks forward to helping our joint clients build intelligent enterprises with RISE with SAP, by accelerating cloud journeys, providing innovative industry solutions and enabling seamless transformation from reimagination to realization.”

– Rohit Kedia, Chief Business Officer, LTI

NTT DATA

“NTT DATA understands that globalization and digitalization require businesses to react flexibly and fast on changing demands to stay ahead of the competition. RISE with SAP represents the heart of what we offer: value-led and purpose-based business transformation services, supported by strong cloud management capabilities and tailored to the speed and terms the customer chooses for its industry to become an intelligent enterprise.”

– Nicolaj Vang Jessen and Torsten Albrecht, SAP MFT Co-Leads, NTT DATA

PwC

“We are excited to be part of RISE with SAP and appreciate the challenges of our customers’ SAP transformations. This offer provides customers a unique opportunity by combining the business transformation journey with the cloud ambitions using the help of the SAP ecosystem. PwC understands the complexity of such and have combined our transformational industry strengths with technical experience, helping customers jump-start their cloud journey now.”

– Michael Rasch, Global SAP Alliance Leader, PwC

Seidor

“Seidor provides IT services worldwide around consulting, application development, infrastructures and outsourcing. Our approach to help companies of all sizes to become intelligent enterprises is based on early adoption of SAP’s innovative solutions. RISE with SAP is key to identify their digital evolution opportunities and defines a step-by-step, value-driven, safe, flexible and customized journey.”

– Alejandro Daniel O’Davoren, Deputy General Manager, Seidor

Tata Consultancy Services

“RISE with SAP caters to industry demand for business transformation as a service in a modular and scalable model to drive perpetual business value creation. TCS is delighted to integrate its business transformation framework and engage with SAP to accelerate client Business 4.0 road maps leveraging TCS packaged offerings and joint portfolio of solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform.”

– Prashant Shirgur, Global Head – SAP Practice, Enterprise Application Services, Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

“We are excited to partner on RISE with SAP. These new offerings pave the way for an enhanced intelligent enterprise for our customers to accelerate business agility and innovation. Together with our business transformation framework and proprietary automation platforms bundled in an as-a-service delivery model, we look forward to supporting our customers in these changing business dynamics in the ‘new normal,’ while also lowering the total cost of ownership.”

– Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra

Wipro Limited

“RISE with SAP is a unique offering from SAP to enable customers to anchor their transformation journey with simplicity. Wipro will partner with SAP and leverage tools and capabilities offered under RISE with SAP to help our customers globally to become an intelligent enterprise.”

– Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, VP and Global Head – SAP Practice, Wipro Limited

For additional information on RISE with SAP, read blogs from Christian Klein, Juergen Mueller, Thomas Saueressig, and Uwe Grigoleit, as well as an interview with Jan Gilg.