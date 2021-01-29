SAP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

WALLDORF, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The world’s leading companies are turning to SAP to become intelligent enterprises. We are reinventing how businesses run by accelerating our customers’ transformation in the cloud. Our strong finish to the year and the launch of RISE with SAP, our new holistic business transformation offering, position us well to meet our new outlook targets.

Christian Klein, CEO

In a uniquely challenging environment, 2020 was a record year for cash flow in every single quarter and the full year. Our better-than-anticipated top line performance combined with our quick response on the cost side drove strong operating profit. SAP’s expedited shift to the cloud will drive long-term, sustainable growth while significantly increasing the resiliency and predictability of our business.

Luka Mucic, CFO