WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of SAP Learning Hub, partner edition. This is the first SAP Learning Hub solution that combines all the learning content that partners of the SAP PartnerEdge program require.
SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, bundles the necessary learning tools into one affordable solution. It includes access to the entire enablement content portfolio, hands-on practice, and assessments to help partners stay up-to-date on the latest SAP innovations and to keep their certifications current.
“Learning is a powerful enabler for digital transformation,” said Max Wessel, chief learning officer, SAP. “As SAP and our ecosystem accelerate to the cloud, SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, will help ensure that our partners have the skills and certifications they need to be successful.”
As today’s digital transformation technology advances and cloud innovations rapidly emerge, SAP experts and partners need to update their relevant skills and knowledge continually. The new edition of SAP Learning Hub, tailored for SAP partners, is built on the existing partner engagement framework and signals SAP’s commitment to partner and customer success.
“SAP partners with SAP Global Certification are at a premium to help customers become intelligent enterprises by providing high-quality services,” said Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer, SAP. “As the foundation for customer success, partners, who run almost 90 percent of all SAP implementations, can now benefit from the partner edition of SAP Learning Hub, elevating their experience and better positioning themselves for future success by building, strengthening and validating relevant skills.”
SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, combines:
- Learning content to build product skills for solutions across the SAP portfolio, including leading SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform
- Access to enablement content for members of SAP PartnerEdge
- Hands-on practice on live SAP software training systems
- Expert-led and peer-to-peer learning environments
- Opportunities to obtain SAP Global Certification digital badges and stay current with technology advances
With a highly proficient and certified workforce across SAP solution areas, SAP partners can more effectively differentiate themselves, encourage continuous customer engagement and ultimately drive value and success for customers. Certifications not only demonstrate a commitment to deliver excellence in a tangible way but also help to differentiate organizations by verifying high-quality expertise.
Amid the quick pace of digital transformation – and the subsequent need to adapt quickly and continually – SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, provides a comprehensive solution that covers initial learning content, certification and ongoing training. As new product innovations and releases are available throughout 2021, SAP will update the partner edition learning content to enable partners to keep their knowledge, skill sets and certifications current.
Starting February 15, 12-month subscriptions will be available exclusively to members of the SAP PartnerEdge program for less than €750. Learn more about SAP Learning Hub, partner edition, by visiting us on the Web. For partners, please visit the SAP PartnerEdge site (requires login). For everyone else, please visit the Web page for SAP Learning Hub.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews and @SAPPartners4U.
Media Contact:
Martin Gwisdalla, SAP, +49 (6227) 7-67275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET
Jennifer Kohanim, FleishmanHillard, +1 (617) 692-0535, jennifer.kohanim@fleishman.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.