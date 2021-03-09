WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Capgemini has adopted the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management and SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement applications.

By more effectively managing its highly skilled contingent workforce, Capgemini has extended its service capabilities, especially in niche areas, to help drive its sustainable growth ambition.

The SAP Fieldglass applications enable Capgemini to be more flexible to support and expand its broad portfolio of services, manage compliance and be more efficient. With a growing external workforce playing an increasingly important role in supporting the business transformation of its clients, Capgemini sought better visibility into its contingent workforce. The firm’s procurement team deployed the SAP Fieldglass applications to automate and standardize the sourcing, engagement, management and pay of its contingent workers. The company selected the SAP Fieldglass applications to support its global business structure, enabling it to deliver a simplified and more agile process across the business.

“In our fast-moving industry, tapping into the right capabilities at the right time is critical to delivering the high-quality service our clients expect,” said Andreas Hettwer, Group Procurement Category director at Capgemini. “The SAP Fieldglass applications deliver the right mix of comprehensive capabilities and a modern user experience that enables us to access our top contingent workforce across the globe, giving us a competitive advantage that drives our business forward and helps us deliver more value to our customers.”

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management and SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement help Capgemini transform how work gets done to meet the needs of its growing business by improving:

Efficiency: By automating and standardizing the process of attracting and managing flexible labor — from requisition through invoice and payment — Capgemini has increased efficiency and compliance.

By automating and standardizing the process of attracting and managing flexible labor — from requisition through invoice and payment — Capgemini has increased efficiency and compliance. Agility: The applications increase Capgemini’s operational agility, accelerating business outcomes with contingent worker processes that are consistent across the entire organization. Whenever decisions have been taken to source capabilities externally, the job postings move to the SAP Fieldglass applications for external fulfillment.

The applications increase Capgemini’s operational agility, accelerating business outcomes with contingent worker processes that are consistent across the entire organization. Whenever decisions have been taken to source capabilities externally, the job postings move to the SAP Fieldglass applications for external fulfillment. Visibility: The applications boost Capgemini’s contingent workforce management capabilities, helping the procurement team measure success with comprehensive reporting that delivers insights on time to hire, fill rate, job posting quality, cost, compliance and more.

The applications boost Capgemini’s contingent workforce management capabilities, helping the procurement team measure success with comprehensive reporting that delivers insights on time to hire, fill rate, job posting quality, cost, compliance and more. Transparency: With more than 85% of its global external workforce activity captured in the SAP Fieldglass applications, Capgemini has access to deep insights into its spend, market position and opportunities for cost optimization, enabling risk mitigation and more strategic decision-making.

“Capgemini is a prominent example of the growing importance of the contingent labor market to workforce agility, business continuity, success and innovation,” said Tamara Braun, chief customer officer, SAP Intelligent Spend Management. “External consultants are central to the quality of services Capgemini delivers to its global client base. What’s more, its leaders clearly understand that engaging this flexible workforce at scale positively impacts quality, competitiveness and compliance.”

For more information on Capgemini's approach to the contingent workforce, download the case study or listen to this podcast.

