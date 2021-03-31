WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has received Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition for procure-to-pay suites. SAP is one of only three vendors to be named a Customers’ Choice and received a 4.5 out of 5 overall rating as of January 31 based on 86 reviews.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from verified end users, taking into account the volume of reviews and recognizing the vendors that are the most highly rated. This peer-recognized distinction can be a useful complement to expert opinion, as it is based on feedback and ratings from peers who have direct experience purchasing, implementing and operating the solutions.*

“Peer reviews are incredibly useful for buyers evaluating any purchase decision,” said John Wookey, president, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. “We are continuously and actively listening to customer feedback to make sure we deliver innovative solutions and a valuable user experience. We are pleased to receive this distinction and remain focused on customer satisfaction across the board.”

For more information on the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, click here.

Disclaimers

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Procure-to-Pay Suites, 19 March 2021

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.