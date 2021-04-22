SAP Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

We are seeing very strong order entry growth across our applications portfolio. And we are just getting started. Our new offering ‘RISE with SAP’ is rapidly becoming a massive accelerator to our customers’ business transformations with our platform at the center. Together with our unique ecosystem of more than 22,000 partners and with a strong innovation pipeline for the year, we are well on track with our strategy to deliver robust cloud growth.

Christian Klein, CEO

The first quarter of 2021 was unique in many ways. We had the highest order entry growth across cloud and software in five years while posting the strongest increase in Non-IFRS operating profit and margin in a decade. Free cash flow was up double-digit compared to a record prior year. In the mid term SAP’s expedited shift to the cloud will accelerate topline growth and significantly increase the resiliency and predictability of our business.”

Luka Mucic, CFO