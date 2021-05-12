WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SAP SE approved all proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. Due to the pandemic, the AGM was held for the second time as a purely virtual event.

SAP shareholders will receive a dividend of €1.85 per share for the 2020 financial year (previous year: €1.58). The total distribution to shareholders thus amounts to approx. 2.18 billion euros. The dividend is expected to be paid from May 18, 2021. The shareholders discharged the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2020 fiscal year.

In the Supervisory Board by-elections, Dr. Qi Lu was confirmed to succeed Diane Greene and Dr. Rouven Westphal to succeed Dr. h.c. mult. Pekka Ala Pietilä, whose mandates will run until the 2023 and the 2022 Annual General Meeting, respectively. Of the 18 Supervisory Board members, eight are now women.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

