WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SAP SE approved all proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. Due to the pandemic, the AGM was held for the second time as a purely virtual event.
SAP shareholders will receive a dividend of €1.85 per share for the 2020 financial year (previous year: €1.58). The total distribution to shareholders thus amounts to approx. 2.18 billion euros. The dividend is expected to be paid from May 18, 2021. The shareholders discharged the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2020 fiscal year.
In the Supervisory Board by-elections, Dr. Qi Lu was confirmed to succeed Diane Greene and Dr. Rouven Westphal to succeed Dr. h.c. mult. Pekka Ala Pietilä, whose mandates will run until the 2023 and the 2022 Annual General Meeting, respectively. Of the 18 Supervisory Board members, eight are now women.
