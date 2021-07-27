WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Molson Coors Beverage Co. and the Florida Department of Management Services are among the hundreds of companies across industries and geographies in the second quarter to have chosen SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions to digitalize procurement and external workforce management. Hundreds more renewed licenses and still more went live with the solutions to optimize spend management.

“We have seen significant growth this quarter with companies around the world continuing to prioritize improving their spend management operations,” said John Wookey, president of SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network. “By modernizing and digitalizing critical business processes across procurement and external workforce management, our customers are gaining visibility and insights that enable them to control costs, reduce risk and drive innovation and growth for their businesses.”

Highlights from the quarter include:

Alcon Vision, the Fort Worth, Texas–based company, is a global leader in eye care, specializing in surgical medical devices and nonsurgical vision care products. Alcon selected SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing and procurement for direct and indirect materials. The company also selected the Qualtrics XM for Suppliers solution to help build stronger and more collaborative relationships with suppliers. With a new and improved intuitive source-to-pay experience, Alcon aims to foster simplicity, speed and user-friendly buying services with increased data transparency and compliance.

Refrigeration and air conditioning technology manufacturer BITZER SE has implemented the SAP Ariba Buying solution with guided buying capability to help streamline and digitalize its procurement operations. With the SAP Ariba solution, BITZER, based in Sindelfingen, Germany, aims to drive a more efficient, paperless, transparent process from sourcing to payment as it expands globally.

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) selected SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing, contracts, buying and invoicing, and commerce automation to modernize its statewide procurement system with a cloud-based solution. DMS plans to standardize and automate procurement processes across the State of Florida, increase spend visibility and control, and enhance savings statewide.

Aligned with its innovation and sustainability strategy, Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., one of the largest financial holdings companies in Mexico, continues its procurement transformation with the renewal of SAP Ariba solutions. By further digitalizing its procurement processes and strengthening its supply lifecycle management automation, Banorte will help improve the experience of more than 21,000 suppliers while enhancing process efficiency and spend compliance.

Molson Coors made a strategic investment in SAP Ariba solutions to help modernize its global procurement operations, building on its implementation of the SAP Ariba Contracts solution and adding the SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing solution with commerce automation capabilities. With the new solutions integrated with its multiple ERP infrastructure, the company, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, and Montreal, Canada, intends to standardize on best practices from source to pay, improve efficiency in supplier relationship management and minimize risk.

Promigas SA ESP, a leading Colombian provider of natural gas, has selected SAP Ariba solutions for digital procurement as it continued its transformation journey with SAP. Building on its existing transportation management system based on SAP S/4HANA, Promigas will adopt the cloud-based SAP Ariba solutions to help standardize and automate its procurement processes, increase purchasing efficiencies and reduce costs and risks.

Roca Sanitario SA, a global leader in bathroom equipment, selected SAP Ariba solutions for strategic sourcing, buying, commerce automation and supply chain collaboration. The Spanish company will adopt the digital procurement solutions to help improve, standardize and automate spend management processes across the organization. The company expects to increase visibility into spend and supplier performance to optimize costs and operational efficiencies.

