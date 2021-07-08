DUBAI — Expo 2020 Dubai has implemented SAP Ariba solutions to provide a real-time, unified, digital procurement and payment platform for its more than 25,000 local and global suppliers.
The SAP Ariba solutions fully digitalize and automate the procure-to-pay lifecycle to streamline the process and help provide transparency and efficiency across the event organizer’s global supply chain. The cloud-based procurement solutions run on SAP’s UAE public cloud data center and connect to Ariba Network where buyers and suppliers connect and transact.
Through this collaborative and mobile-friendly platform, registered suppliers can receive tender invitations, negotiate and sign contracts, and submit invoices and track payments in real time. Expo 2020 Dubai has already transacted more than AED 1 billion on the platform, highlighting its commitment to driving long-term business growth in the region, with a particular focus on small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).
“Expo 2020 is a long-term investment in the future that aims to enhance opportunities for sustainable business connectivity and growth in domestic and international economies,” Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Technology Officer Mohammed AlHashmi said. “Our work with SAP is an example of what can be achieved with the invaluable support of our technology partners to host one of the most digitally advanced World Expos ever. The implementation of SAP Ariba solutions has transformed our end-to-end procure-to-pay cycle and helped set new standards of procurement automation for projects of this scale.”
Expo 2020 Dubai runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and is the first World Expo and the second mega-event to secure a Procurement Excellence Award from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.
For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.
Media Contacts:
Kelly Sheldon Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com, ET
Geraldine Lim, +1 (415) 418-0945, geraldine.lim@sap.com, PT
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.