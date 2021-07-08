DUBAI — Expo 2020 Dubai has implemented SAP Ariba solutions to provide a real-time, unified, digital procurement and payment platform for its more than 25,000 local and global suppliers.

The SAP Ariba solutions fully digitalize and automate the procure-to-pay lifecycle to streamline the process and help provide transparency and efficiency across the event organizer’s global supply chain. The cloud-based procurement solutions run on SAP’s UAE public cloud data center and connect to Ariba Network where buyers and suppliers connect and transact.

Through this collaborative and mobile-friendly platform, registered suppliers can receive tender invitations, negotiate and sign contracts, and submit invoices and track payments in real time. Expo 2020 Dubai has already transacted more than AED 1 billion on the platform, highlighting its commitment to driving long-term business growth in the region, with a particular focus on small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).

“Expo 2020 is a long-term investment in the future that aims to enhance opportunities for sustainable business connectivity and growth in domestic and international economies,” Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Technology Officer Mohammed AlHashmi said. “Our work with SAP is an example of what can be achieved with the invaluable support of our technology partners to host one of the most digitally advanced World Expos ever. The implementation of SAP Ariba solutions has transformed our end-to-end procure-to-pay cycle and helped set new standards of procurement automation for projects of this scale.”

Expo 2020 Dubai runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and is the first World Expo and the second mega-event to secure a Procurement Excellence Award from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

