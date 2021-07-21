SAP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

WALLDORF, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
SAP Accelerates Cloud Growth Across Portfolio
Raises Revenue and Profit Outlook
- Current Cloud Backlog and Cloud Revenue Growth Accelerates Sequentially
- Current Cloud Backlog Up 20% At Constant Currencies
- SAP S/4HANA Current Cloud Backlog Up 48% At Constant Currencies
- Cloud Revenue Up 11% And 17% At Constant Currencies
- SaaS/PaaS Cloud Revenue Outside Intelligent Spend Up 20% And 25% At Constant Currencies
- EPS Up 57%; Non-IFRS EPS Up 50%
We’re seeing strong adoption of our cloud portfolio as customers select SAP for their business transformation. Our strategy is working; This is the third straight quarter of strong execution, and we continue to deliver unparalleled customer value through the strength of our platform and applications.
Christian Klein, CEO
This has been another strong quarter with accelerating growth for SAP’s cloud portfolio. We saw excellent customer momentum and adoption and are raising our outlook for revenue and profit.
Luka Mucic, CFO
Read the Q2 2021 Quarterly Statement
Read the Half-Year Report