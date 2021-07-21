SAP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

WALLDORF, Germany — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

We’re seeing strong adoption of our cloud portfolio as customers select SAP for their business transformation. Our strategy is working; This is the third straight quarter of strong execution, and we continue to deliver unparalleled customer value through the strength of our platform and applications.

Christian Klein, CEO

This has been another strong quarter with accelerating growth for SAP’s cloud portfolio. We saw excellent customer momentum and adoption and are raising our outlook for revenue and profit.

Luka Mucic, CFO