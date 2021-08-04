WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, has streamlined and consolidated its external workforce program in North America, through partnership with Monument Consulting, with the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management application at its core.

Centralizing and standardizing contingent workforce management has enabled Red Hat to enhance processes and increase visibility into spend for better talent decision-making. Since the rollout of the SAP Fieldglass application, Red Hat has lowered its costs and increased compliance for managing its contingent workers in North America by adhering to market rates and regulations.

“To be the top provider of enterprise open source solutions in the industry, you need a workforce that’s specialized yet flexible, adaptable and open to growing with you,” said Jennifer Dudeck, senior vice president, chief people officer, Red Hat. “Our contingent workforce is a major contributor to our innovation and growth. Our work with Monument Consulting and the SAP Fieldglass application has enabled us to improve the visibility and value of our contingent workforce, helping us access top talent, accelerate hiring and streamline onboarding, all while reducing costs.”

As an open source leader, Red Hat’s community-powered approach is central to its business, evident in both its culture and the solutions it delivers to customers. Its contingent workers play a key role in the company’s operations and success. They fulfill a variety of roles, from program and project managers who lead large enterprise projects to marketing specialists with specific campaign experience.

Red Hat historically relied on manual processes across multiple staffing vendors to source and manage the highly skilled contingent workers it needed. To maximize the value of its contingent workforce program, Red Hat needed to increase visibility into spending, headcount and quality of work while also standardizing processes across its North American operations. The company selected SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management to do that. Monument Consulting, Red Hat’s managed services provider, helped roll out the solution in just 90 days.

Enabled by the cloud-based SAP Fieldglass application, Red Hat’s innovative and industry-leading approach to managing contingent labor includes:

Speed and efficiency integrating and assimilating contingent workers. The application allows for faster hiring and better access to top talent with streamlined interviews, onboarding and offboarding, resulting in a better experience for candidates and hiring managers and improved workforce planning.

The application allows for faster hiring and better access to top talent with streamlined interviews, onboarding and offboarding, resulting in a better experience for candidates and hiring managers and improved workforce planning. Greater visibility of contingent worker spend. Red Hat consolidated and streamlined its disparate contingent workforce management processes, including supplier management and payments.

Red Hat consolidated and streamlined its disparate contingent workforce management processes, including supplier management and payments. Increased capabilities for future global expansion. The data and workflow integration provides a highly configurable solution with a wide range of functionality and features, including the consistent implementation of local tax and employment regulations across locations.

The data and workflow integration provides a highly configurable solution with a wide range of functionality and features, including the consistent implementation of local tax and employment regulations across locations. Comprehensive data and reporting tools. Equipped with real-time data and embedded analytics, Red Hat has enhanced its contingent workforce management in North America and is realizing cost savings from its staffing supplier network.

“The way we work is changing, and Red Hat is proving to be at the leading edge of that evolution,” said SAP Fieldglass Chief Technology Officer Vish Baliga. “The company, well known for its community-driven approach to innovation, understands that to achieve its full potential, it must adapt to the unique demands of the contingent labor market and innovate with it to better engage highly sought-after talent. Red Hat now has a digital external workforce management platform that can efficiently grow with its business as it continues to advance open source technology around the world.”

