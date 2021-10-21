SAP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
SAP Cloud Momentum Accelerates Significantly
Strong Surge in ‘RISE with SAP’ Adoption
- Current Cloud Backlog Up 24% (Up 22% At Constant Currencies)
- S/4HANA Current Cloud Backlog Up 60% (Up 58% At Constant Currencies)
- Cloud Revenue Up 20% (Up 20% At Constant Currencies)
- IFRS Operating Profit Down 15%; Non-IFRS Operating Profit Up 2% (Up 2% At Constant Currencies)
- Raises Full Year Revenue and Profit Outlook On The Basis of Strong Third Quarter
“Our strategy is clearly working. Customers are choosing SAP for their business transformation in the cloud. We see record adoption of our applications and our platform. This has resulted in strong acceleration of our cloud growth.”
Christian Klein, CEO
“This has been an excellent quarter across all key financial metrics. We are seeing sustained, strong progress in SAP’s transformation. Our cloud business is growing at an accelerating pace and has led to our improved full year outlook.”
Luka Mucic, CFO